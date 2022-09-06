ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU announces sellout for Week 2 bout versus Southern

The first game of the season in Death Valley is sold out, LSU announced via Twitter Wednesday. Tiger Stadium’s capacity is 102,321, the fifth largest in college football. It is LSU’s first home game under new head coach Brian Kelly. LSU passed Tennessee for the fifth largest stadium...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB

The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
LOUISIANA STATE
