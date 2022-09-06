Read full article on original website
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly jabs reporter for tardiness, reporter jabs back: ‘Maybe if you win I’d be on time’
The rough start for Brian Kelly as coach of the LSU Tigers football program continued today after getting zinged by
Hottest Ticket at Tiger Stadium? Nope, it's Not Alabama
Historically the match-up between LSU and Alabama has been the hottest ticket for fans at Tiger Stadium but that's not the case so far this season.
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment
Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
LSU announces sellout for Week 2 bout versus Southern
The first game of the season in Death Valley is sold out, LSU announced via Twitter Wednesday. Tiger Stadium’s capacity is 102,321, the fifth largest in college football. It is LSU’s first home game under new head coach Brian Kelly. LSU passed Tennessee for the fifth largest stadium...
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
Louisiana Sends Seminole Fans Home with Unique Souvenir
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
