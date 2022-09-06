Read full article on original website
Tired of Long COVID? A new drug shows promise to combat fatigue caused by long COVID
If you are reading this, chances are you have had COVID; unless you are one of the few “super dodgers” who have yet to catch it. While the initial sickness caused by COVID-19 infection is bad enough, it is now clear that the lingering effects of COVID can persist for weeks to months after the original infection. These post-COVID symptoms, often called long-COVID, can be severely debilitating.
Cannabis Users Were Less Likely to End up in ICU for Covid-19
A study comparing cannabis and non-cannabis users hospitalized for COVID-19 found that cannabis users were less likely to end up in the intensive care unit (ICU) or need intubation. They also required less COVID related therapies such as steroids and antibiotics. The study was the first to compare data from actual COVID patients, and the results were published in the Journal of Cannabis Research.
How Cannabis Can Help Ease Menopause
Relief from symptoms related to menopause is one of the ailments that cannabis can help relieve, according to recent studies. The plant is becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to prescription medications, a trend that will grow in the years ahead. According to a 2020 study, 1 in 4 women...
Weather Fluctuations Shown to Increase Risk of Heart Attack in the Tropics
Changes in temperature have predictable effects on human physiology. Exposure to hot temperatures changes heart rate and the coagulability of blood while exposure to cold temperatures contributes to a rise in blood pressure and serum cholesterol levels. Past research has shown that fluctuations in temperature can increase the frequency of...
Evidence of Trauma in DNA Could Predict Who is Most at Risk
A recent report has outlined the findings from a 17-year study of almost 500 people who experienced trauma in childhood. This work has shown that such trauma can leave epigenetic signatures that could potentially be used as predictive biomarkers for mental disorders including depression, alcohol use disorder, and nicotine dependence, which would identify those who are most in need of preventive treatment after experiencing traumatic events. The findings have been reported in Molecular Psychiatry.
Good Sleep Lowers Heart Disease and Stroke Risk
According to new research presented at the European Society of Cardiology, 9 out of 10 people aren’t getting good sleep, and their poor sleep is associated with a greater risk of developing stroke and heart disease. The study included 7,200 participants who filled out a questionnaire at the start...
Diagnosing Parkinson's by Tracking Breathing Patterns While Sleeping
Parkinson’s, one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases (after Alzheimer’s) is a condition that gets worse over time. Starting later in life, it affects the nervous system of the body, as well as any part of the body controlled by nerves. The prevalence of Alzheimer’s also increases in older populations. Currently, there is no treatment or cure for Parkinson’s, though there are ways to manage the condition.
An Oral Insulin Pill is Getting Closer
Diabetes is a chronic disease that requires constant monitoring. Patients have to check the level of sugar, or glucose in their blood, and inject insulin if it's high. Diabetics may also inject insulin on a schedule as part of a treatment regimen. These injections can be tedious, and sometimes patients need help with them. Diabetes is also impacting an increasing number of people around the world. These factors are raising demand for insulin that can be taken as a pill or simply ingested in some form. But drugs have to be absorbed by the body for them to be effective, so finding a way to properly deliver the insulin has been challenging.
