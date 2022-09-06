Diabetes is a chronic disease that requires constant monitoring. Patients have to check the level of sugar, or glucose in their blood, and inject insulin if it's high. Diabetics may also inject insulin on a schedule as part of a treatment regimen. These injections can be tedious, and sometimes patients need help with them. Diabetes is also impacting an increasing number of people around the world. These factors are raising demand for insulin that can be taken as a pill or simply ingested in some form. But drugs have to be absorbed by the body for them to be effective, so finding a way to properly deliver the insulin has been challenging.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO