Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Related
Eagles announce four roster moves ahead of season opener at Detroit
The Eagles announced four roster moves on Wednesday, just hours before the first practice of the regular season. With the team preparing for the season opener at Detroit, Philadelphia signed Auden Tate (WR) and Dalton Keene (TE) to the practice squad. The team released running back La’Mical Perine and quarterback...
Eagles to sign Auden Tate to the practice squad
The Eagles are always looking to add talented pass catchers to the roster, and one day after a tryout, Auden Tate is slated to sign to the practice squad. Philadelphia has three tight ends on the roster and has one spot available after placing Andre Dillard on injured reserve. Tate...
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
AJ Brown had unfortunate mishap before Eagles practice
AJ Brown is getting set to play in his first regular season game with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the star wide receiver had to overcome an unfortunate obstacle during his preparation on Friday. A photo that made the rounds from the Eagles’ practice on Thursday showed Brown looking out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man
The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
NBC Sports
Top 5 questions surrounding Eagles going into opener
Expectations are high for the Eagles in 2022. And they should be. After all, the Birds are coming off a nine-win season and playoff berth a year ago and have added quite a bit of talent this offseason. Give Howie Roseman credit; he really bolstered the roster. But there’s a...
NBC Sports
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report
Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
Preview and Predictions: LSU vs Southern
Tigers will look to get the ball into playmakers' hands, get better feel for their defensive line depth
RELATED PEOPLE
New Sixers addition Danuel House Jr. goes to work in pickup game
With training camp continuing to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of making sure everyone is ready to go when the time comes. This is a championship roster that has high hopes so being ready when the time comes is a hugely important aspect for this team at the moment.
Philadelphia 76ers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
The three-pointers are coming! The three-pointers are coming! The NBA’s three-point revolution may not have the same geopolitical implications that the American revolution once did. Nonetheless, it’s had a widespread, sweeping impact on basketball. All around the globe, young men and women are launching three-pointers from a range...
NBA・
Updated depth chart for Sixers after signing Montrezl Harrell to a deal
At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the more talented rosters in the East and are considered contenders for the 2022-23 season. This is what happens when a team has Joel Embiid, James Harden and rising star Tyrese Maxey. After falling in second round of the playoffs, the...
Exeter Township School District inducts three into 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
The Exeter Township School District inducted three athletes into their 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Friday evening at the Senior High School. Athletes honored this year are Michal Menet, a 2016 graduate; Michael Troutman, a 2002 graduate; and Kyle Yocum, a 2013 graduate. Menet was a...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0