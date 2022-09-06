ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

NBC Sports

Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report

The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Top 5 questions surrounding Eagles going into opener

Expectations are high for the Eagles in 2022. And they should be. After all, the Birds are coming off a nine-win season and playoff berth a year ago and have added quite a bit of talent this offseason. Give Howie Roseman credit; he really bolstered the roster. But there’s a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report

Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

