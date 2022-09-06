ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 1

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Visitors to North Tahoe can play proactive role in destination management (Opinion)

Visitors always will be an important element of our lives at Lake Tahoe as travelers from around the globe arrive to share the abundant glories that residents enjoy every day. But climate change and the growing realization of the importance of protecting the treasures of Lake Tahoe mandate a new relationship with our visitors, one that’s based on responsible management of our visitor resources.
NEVADA STATE
Paradise Post

Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres

The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff’s office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Green Algae#Citizen Science#South Lake#Truckee#Savetahoebeaches Org#Terc#Resea
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dangerous Mosquito Fire threatens towns in Sierra range

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe renters have role in preparing for wildfire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whether you are a homeowner or a renter, living in a fire-prone landscape is a shared responsibility – everyone plays a role. As fire danger remains high, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team urges Lake Tahoe renters to prepare themselves and their families for wildfire with the Lake Tahoe Long-Term Renter’s Guide.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Reno-Gazette Journal

Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way

The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
FOXBusiness

California wildfire may be caused by company machine failure

A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that...
WEED, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Local artists featured at inaugural Reno Tahoe International Art Show

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From north to south, the Lake Tahoe Basin is a hub for local creators, artists and designers. For the first time, Tahoe community members and visitors can experience a culmination of local and international artists’ work at the inaugural Reno Tahoe International Art Show, also known as the RTIA, taking place Sept. 9-11 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno.
RENO, NV
SFGate

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy