Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

More rain and storms today and over the weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re going to wrap up the work week on a wet note with an 80% chance for rain and a couple storms. Some light showers will be possible this morning, but the majority of the rain and storms will likely come during the afternoon hours like yesterday. Heavy downpours will be possible at times, which could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas or in locations that receive multiple rounds of showers and storms over an extended period of time. Extensive cloud cover in place will keep our high temperatures in the low and mid 80s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Cold front to bring us drier weather next week!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few more light showers are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry from here. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to possibly the middle 80s for highs with mostly cloudy skies and a 80-70% chance for rain both days. Flash flooding will still be possible Saturday (primarily in the Panhandle), but the chance for that goes down on Sunday.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Water outage in Dothan

Speed humps are being put in on Deerpath Road in Dothan. An accident that happened on September 6 is still being investigated by ALEA. Cinderella's Closet makes dreams come true for women in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Tucked in the basement of the Cochran Firm in Dothan, their mission...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Power outage causes school closure in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system. According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent's Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.
DOTHAN, AL
City
Dothan, AL
County
Houston County, AL
wdhn.com

Multiple days of rain and cooler temps ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance for showers and a few storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be similar to previous days as most in the Tri-State reach the low 90s once again.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers

WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Pike County @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Pike County takes on Northside Methodist.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
#Smartphone App
wtvy.com

WATCH: Industrial expansion, jobs announced in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Watch as industrial expansion and jobs are announced in Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
Post-Searchlight

Decatur County farmers faced with crop damage in the wake of high rain fall this harvest season

This year has seen extraordinary levels of rainfall in recent months, with flash floods in north Georgia this week being just one symptom. As for Bainbridge and Decatur County, the increased rain has been causing problems for local farmers as harvest season rolls in. Last year, from January 1 to September 5, the area had receiver 31.22 inches of rain. This year, within the same time frame, 40.67 inches have fallen. Nine extra inches, most of that within the last month.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Helping Hands Dothan working to provide necessities to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That's where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role. They serve the Wiregrass, giving out clothes, food, and supplies to those who otherwise would be forced to pick between a gallon of gas or eating dinner.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Holmes County takes on Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL
wtvy.com

Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba.
BRANTLEY, AL
wtvy.com

Fort Rucker firefighters honor victims of 9/11

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker firefighters work to carry on the legacy of their first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. They did this by holding a commemoration ceremony on September 9. Deputy Chief Shane Brown started his new job as a firefighter on September 10. He said...
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

Smiths Station @ Enterprise | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Smiths Station takes on Enterprise.
SMITHS STATION, AL
WMBB

Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Dale County @ Montgomery Academy | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Dale County takes on Montgomery Academy.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Join Taylor LIVE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Taylor Pollock live at 9 as she talks local headlines and behind the scenes of FNF!.
DOTHAN, AL

