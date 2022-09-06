'Million father march' walks kids to school on their first day

Harford and Carroll Counties, our last two counties on summer vacation, are now back in school.

At Bakerfield Elementary School over in Aberdeen, fathers, grandfathers, and other male guardians escorted children to school.

It was a part of the million fathers march, a national movement for fathers and other role models to show support for education.

One dad says he was excited to send his son off to school, despite the rain putting a damper on things.

"We got to be instant in season and out of season so the rain doesn't affect whether or not that's a little uncomfortable at times. But look, we go and set out and football games and everything else and rain sleet or snow. Ain't no better way to just show up for your children and walk them to school in the rain either way it goes," said Charyess Knox.

Harford County's Superintendent was also at the event.

He says they currently have zero teacher vacancies, though he added there are support positions they still have to fill.