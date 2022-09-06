ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuW7V_0hkYTvwC00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.

Rain totals in western Massachusetts

The West Springfield Fire Department launch a boat onto the Connecticut River to search the water. The Springfield Fire Department said one person was rescued from the river and was taken to a local hospital.

If you’re struggling with mental health, don’t be afraid to reach out to these resources.

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988
  • Samaritans Statewide Helpline: 1-877-870-4673
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
State
Connecticut State
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Ne Springfield#Western Massachusetts#Nexstar Media Inc
WBEC AM

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy