Team RWB will be hosting a moving 9/11 tribute at the Sedgwick County Park. From sun-up to sun-down, someone will be carrying an American Flag around the park, by walking, running, or rucking along the park’s 4-mile outer loop. Team RWB have signed up for the event, and the public is welcome to show up and take part. The flag handoff point will be at the county extension office, at 21st and Ridge. The flag is expected to make a complete loop once every hour.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO