Moving 9/11 tribute coming to Sedgwick County Park
Team RWB will be hosting a moving 9/11 tribute at the Sedgwick County Park. From sun-up to sun-down, someone will be carrying an American Flag around the park, by walking, running, or rucking along the park’s 4-mile outer loop. Team RWB have signed up for the event, and the public is welcome to show up and take part. The flag handoff point will be at the county extension office, at 21st and Ridge. The flag is expected to make a complete loop once every hour.
Free Paper Shred Wichita Kansas provided by the Better Business Bureau
You know you’re not supposed to just throw confidential information into the trash, right? Here is the perfect time to take all of those papers to get shredded for FREE. I wanted to let you know that Better Business Bureau will be hosting a FREE shredding event again this year on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Busy Amidon bridge closing soon, meeting tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 16,000 drivers use the Amidon bridge daily to get to and from the 21st and Amidon area. They go there for groceries, medical appointments, driver’s licenses, church, and numerous other reasons. But soon, the City of Wichita will close the bridge so a new one can be built. The […]
Air Force veteran gets special 90th birthday gift
Gary Albrecht served as a crew chief on a B-29 Superfortress in the Philippines in 1954. He was able to take a trip back in time and ride on Wichita's famed Doc.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
Church pays outstanding lunch room balance for Newton school children
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton church congregation has paid the outstanding school lunch balance of a local elementary school. The district sent out a tweet on Tuesday, thanking the congregation of St Matthew’s Episcopal Church for paying off the outstanding balance of every child. The district says the total outstanding debt came to $287. […]
Wichita train enthusiast gets railroad surprise
In Bobby Hare's perfect world, he would spend day and night watching trains.
Construction on Kansas bridge delayed, 20-mile-long detour may last for over a year
UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) — The start date for an $8.23 million bridge replacement on Kansas Highway 55 between Belle Plaine and Udall has been delayed, the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release. The construction was originally scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 12, but now has been delayed to Monday, Sept. 19. […]
Derby woman reunited with quilt found in road, 5 years after losing it
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About five years ago, Courtney Jenkins lost something she assumed she’d never see again. Until recently, the handmade quilt Jenkins’ aunt gave her when she was a newborn was resigned to being a memory for her. That was the case until quilter, Veronica Carr,...
City loses its medical doctor to retirement
HAYSVILLE – Many Haysville area residents were surprised last week to find out that they were losing their doctor.In a letter to patients dated Aug. 23, Dr. Craig R. Parman announced his retirement from Haysville Family Medcenters on Sept. 5, which was Labor Day.“It is important that you arrange to place yourself under the care of another provider as soon as possible,” the letter stated, encouraging patients...
Missing woman last known to be in local area
McPherson News-Ledger Staff Amanda Crabtree, 39, of Wichita is missing, and McPherson residents are asked to be on the lookout for her. The Wichita Police Department received a missing person report on Aug. 24. Crabtree’s family reported her missing at that time. Her vehicle was subsequently located abandoned at the I-135 rest stop […]
Augusta to reconsider its ban already in place on some dog breeds
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the City of Augusta announced that it will reconsider its dog breed ban at its next meeting that is scheduled for later this month. “The City Council will begin considering a preliminary first draft of a revised animal control ordinance at their next […]
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
Woman stabbed at south Wichita park
A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Wichita school district proposes purchasing automated screening devices
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a week of disturbances and five guns found at Wichita Public Schools, the district is looking at new technologies to catch weapons being brought into school buildings. On Monday (September 12), the district said it will propose the purchase of 45 to 50 OpenGate devices...
Does It Work? Popl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If your career depends on making connections,, frustrations can arise with keeping track of business cards. Even if you don’t forget your cards at home, carrying them around can be a hassle. The Popl is promised to act as a digital way to share your...
1 critically injured in southwest Wichita fire
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
