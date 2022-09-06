ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Astros' Chas McCormick batting seventh on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. McCormick will start in center field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.8 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list

The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino taking seat Thursday for Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Trevino will take a seat as Kyle Higashioka makes the start at catcher and hits eighth. Trevino has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Elehuris Montero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 12.9 FanDuel points on Friday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier batting fifth for Royals on Friday

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dozier will start at third base on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The St Louis Cardinals
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mariners' Carlos Santana batting sixth on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Taylor Trammell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Twins' Jake Cave batting seventh on Friday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Cave will start in right field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Kyle Garlick moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cave for 10.4 FanDuel points on Friday....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Reds position Donovan Solano at first base on Friday night

Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is batting fifth in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Solano will man first base after Spencer Steer was given a breather in Milwaukee. In a matchup against Jason Alexander, our models project Solano to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Washington's Riley Adams catching on Friday evening

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adams will start behind the plate after Keibert Ruiz was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Noah Syndergaard, our models project Adams to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder in Athletics' Friday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Nationals give Nelson Cruz Friday off

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz will watch from the bench after Luke Voit was picked as Washington's designated hitter, Joey Meneses was aligned at first base, and Josh Palacios was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 325...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Kyle Garlick sitting for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Garlick will move to the bench on Friday with Jake Cave starting in right field. Cave will bat seventh versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Cave for 10.4 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets in lineup for White Sox Friday night

Chicago White Sox infielder Gavin Sheets is starting Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Athletics starter Austin Pruitt. Our models project Sheets for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Will Smith batting cleanup in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith will take over behind the plate after Austin Barnes was rested versus their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Smith to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Spencer Steer sent to Cincinnati's bench on Friday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Spencer Steer is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Steer will rest in Milwaukee after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 14 batted balls this season, Steer has recorded a 7.1% barrel rate and a .321 expected...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy