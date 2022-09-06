Read full article on original website
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting seventh on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Xander Bogaerts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 9.1 FanDuel...
Astros' Chas McCormick batting seventh on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. McCormick will start in center field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.8 FanDuel points...
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Hunter Dozier batting fifth for Royals on Friday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dozier will start at third base on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. After Thomas' participation in Wednesday's open portion of practice, the New Orleans' wideout was listed as limited. Heading into their Week One matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the 29-year old is ranked as our WR21.
Arizona's Carson Kelly behind the plate on Friday night
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Kelly will catch in Colorado after Cooper Hummel was benched versus Rockies' righty German Marquez. numberFire's models project Kelly to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
Kyle Garlick sitting for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Garlick will move to the bench on Friday with Jake Cave starting in right field. Cave will bat seventh versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Cave for 10.4 FanDuel...
Lewis Brinson leading off for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brinson for 10.0 FanDuel...
Spencer Steer sent to Cincinnati's bench on Friday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Spencer Steer is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Steer will rest in Milwaukee after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 14 batted balls this season, Steer has recorded a 7.1% barrel rate and a .321 expected...
Royals' Michael Taylor batting fifth on Friday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
Gavin Sheets in lineup for White Sox Friday night
Chicago White Sox infielder Gavin Sheets is starting Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Athletics starter Austin Pruitt. Our models project Sheets for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 9/8/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Angels' Mickey Moniak batting eighth on Friday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Moniak will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and Houston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moniak for 3.4 FanDuel points...
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting ninth on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
