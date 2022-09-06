ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iowa.media

Bateman Street to close from First to Third starting Friday

Construction will begin Friday, Sept. 9 on stage 1 of the Bateman Street and Rawson Street improvements, the Perry City Hall announced Thursday. Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, will be placing traffic control devices in order to warn residents of the closure of Bateman Street between First Avenue (Iowa Highway 144) and Third Street.
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash

Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
MENLO, IA
iowa.media

Raccoon River Pet Rescue thanks Dallas County Foundation for grant

In April the Dallas County Foundation (DCF) gave a $6,388.38 grant to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue (RRPR) in Perry to help build a roof over their outdoor dog runs. On Tuesday the RRPR board members hosted a thank-you event for the DCF board members, including a tour of the shelter with special emphasis on the new roof their generosity made possible.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Perry Police Department reaches full strength with two new hires

The Perry Police Department returned to full strength Tuesday night when the 12th and 13th officers were sworn into their offices by Perry Mayor John Andorf at the regular meeting of the Perry City Council. Officers James Leber and Diamond Martinez were introduced to the council and the public by...
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
Dallas County, IA
Government
County
Dallas County, IA
City
Dallas, IA
Dallas County, IA
Traffic
iowa.media

Adel Police Report August 29-September 5

An officer responded to an attempted burglary report in the 800 block of Main Street. An officer responded to a counterfeit report in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Lloyd Carl Smith, 42, of 118 S. 13th St., Adel, was arrested for assault, harassment and criminal mischief. August...
ADEL, IA
iowa.media

Adam Infante appointed Dallas County Sheriff

ADEL, Iowa — Dallas County First Chief Deputy Sheriff Adam Infante was appointed to the position of Dallas County Sheriff Thursday at a special meeting of the Dallas County Supervisors. Infante was sworn in at the Dallas County Courthouse by Dallas County Attorney Chuck Sinnard before a large group...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Celebration of Life for Bill Rogers of Perry

A Celebration of Life for William Rogers, 67, of Perry will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Proletariat at 1213 Second St. in downtown Perry. Bill passed away at home Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Perry, Iowa. Bill was born March 16, 1954, to Robert and Dorothy (Zimmerman)...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Robert Ray Thompson of Perry

Burial services for Robert Ray Thompson, 66, of Perry will be held Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Valley View Cemetery in rural Perry, Iowa. Bob was born Feb. 8, 1955, and passed away Feb. 3, 2022, at his home in Perry, Iowa. Bob will be laid to rest beside his...
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance
iowa.media

Allamakee County 4-H members earn awards at Iowa State Fair

A trio of Allamakee County 4-H members earned recognition as communicators at the Iowa State Fair held August 11-21 in Des Moines. Earning advancement from their respective county fairs, 4-H members can compete in three categories of oral communication: educational presentations, working exhibits and extemporaneous speaking, as well as in one category of visual communication.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Woodward-Granger harriers run at Colfax-Mingo

COLFAX, IA — Thursday’s cross country schedule for Woodward-Granger included a visit to the Colfax-Mingo invitational, with the full Hawk program in action. W-G freshman Eva Fleshner has exploded onto the scene and is ranked fourth among Class 1A girls harriers. She won Thursday in 18 minutes, 43.47 seconds to help power the Hawks to second place in a six-team race with 54 points. Grandview Christian won with 26 points.
COLFAX, IA
iowa.media

Perry announces Homecoming Court

Homecoming 2020 will be next week at Perry High School, with the candidates for king and queen officially revealed today. Taylor Atwell, Cloe Nance, Lydia Olejniczak, Yamilet Ortega, and Sarai Ramos are the quintet vying for queen honors, with Fithawi Andemichael, Anthony Chavez, Jonathan Chavez, Jefry Gonzalez, and Kyle Hernandez the five young men from who the king will be chosen.
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Panorama netters fall to host Van Meter

VAN METER, IA — Van Meter improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in WCC volleyball with a 3-0 win over visiting Panorama Tuesday. The loss drops the Panthers to 2-4, 0-2. The Bulldogs won on scores on 25-9, 25-14, and 25-12. Jaidyn Sellers led the guests with four kills,...
VAN METER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
iowa.media

Guest Column: Rural hospitals and their future

A recent public meeting at Adair County Memorial Hospital broached the subject of increasing revenues for hospital services and defining what services are to be locally available. Federal rules are being developed to increase Medicare and Medicaid insurance payments to provider hospitals. These rules offer hospitals the option of becoming a “Rural Emergency Hospital” (REH).
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Axne says Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa green energy businesses

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne speaks with Todd Miller, President of 1 Source Solar, on the floor of his company’s building about the Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on solar energy in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa fight climate change, U.S....
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Pella Christian sweeps past visiting W-G volleyballers

PELLA, IA — W-G saw their overall mark drop to 3-6 Thursday after suffering a 3-0 loss to host Pella Christian. The Eagles were victorious on scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18. Lindsay Mescher’s five kills led the W-G attack, with Audrey Simmons adding two kills while Grace Deputy, Anna Weaver, and Cadence Klocke all had one apiece. Weaver distributed six assists, Bella McDivitt two and Cela Hill one.
PELLA, IA
iowa.media

W-G rallies to take down host Ogden

OGDEN, IA — Woodward-Granger overcame a first game loss to score s 3-1 win over Ogden in WCC volleyball Tuesday. The Bulldogs (3-5, 1-2) were 25-15 winners in the opening game, but the Hawks (3-5, 1-1) rallied for wins of 25-16 and of 25-13 to seize control. They finished the match with a 25-18 victory.
OGDEN, IA
iowa.media

Jayette swimmers divide set with Toreadors, Bulldogs

Perry welcomed both Algona and Boone to the MCB Pool Tuesday for a double-dual, in which each team is scored independently against each opponent. Boone nipped Perry, 84-72, with Perry topping Algona, 85-61 while Boone outscored Algona, 105-50. Perry head coach Jean Dowd was pleased with the effort of her...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Clive Community Foundation accepting grant applications

CLIVE, IOWA – Applications are now being accepted from organizations serving the residents of Clive. Community Impact Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to eligible organizations. Applications are due October 10, 2022. “For nearly a decade, the Clive Community Foundation has raised and distributed money to many...
CLIVE, IA
iowa.media

Tory Taylor Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

One thing we can all agree on about Saturday’s season opener against South Dakota State? Tory Taylor was absolutely outstanding and punt on a spectacular display of punting, which was essential to enabling Iowa to grind out a 7-3 win over the Jackrabbits. (Okay, two things we could agree on: the Iowa defense was also excellent. But this post is just about Taylor!)
AMES, IA
iowa.media

Wolverine Berg highest placing local finisher

WINTERSET — The area mascots of Panthers, Eagles, Bulldogs and Wolverines, were in attendance at Winterset’s cross country invitational on Tuesday. The four high school races, held at Lakeview Country Club, started on the first hole, which is a 417 yard par-4. The races were divided into a...
WINTERSET, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy