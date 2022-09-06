PELLA, IA — W-G saw their overall mark drop to 3-6 Thursday after suffering a 3-0 loss to host Pella Christian. The Eagles were victorious on scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18. Lindsay Mescher’s five kills led the W-G attack, with Audrey Simmons adding two kills while Grace Deputy, Anna Weaver, and Cadence Klocke all had one apiece. Weaver distributed six assists, Bella McDivitt two and Cela Hill one.

PELLA, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO