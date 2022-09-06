Read full article on original website
Bateman Street to close from First to Third starting Friday
Construction will begin Friday, Sept. 9 on stage 1 of the Bateman Street and Rawson Street improvements, the Perry City Hall announced Thursday. Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, will be placing traffic control devices in order to warn residents of the closure of Bateman Street between First Avenue (Iowa Highway 144) and Third Street.
Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash
Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
Raccoon River Pet Rescue thanks Dallas County Foundation for grant
In April the Dallas County Foundation (DCF) gave a $6,388.38 grant to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue (RRPR) in Perry to help build a roof over their outdoor dog runs. On Tuesday the RRPR board members hosted a thank-you event for the DCF board members, including a tour of the shelter with special emphasis on the new roof their generosity made possible.
Perry Police Department reaches full strength with two new hires
The Perry Police Department returned to full strength Tuesday night when the 12th and 13th officers were sworn into their offices by Perry Mayor John Andorf at the regular meeting of the Perry City Council. Officers James Leber and Diamond Martinez were introduced to the council and the public by...
Adel Police Report August 29-September 5
An officer responded to an attempted burglary report in the 800 block of Main Street. An officer responded to a counterfeit report in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Lloyd Carl Smith, 42, of 118 S. 13th St., Adel, was arrested for assault, harassment and criminal mischief. August...
Adam Infante appointed Dallas County Sheriff
ADEL, Iowa — Dallas County First Chief Deputy Sheriff Adam Infante was appointed to the position of Dallas County Sheriff Thursday at a special meeting of the Dallas County Supervisors. Infante was sworn in at the Dallas County Courthouse by Dallas County Attorney Chuck Sinnard before a large group...
Celebration of Life for Bill Rogers of Perry
A Celebration of Life for William Rogers, 67, of Perry will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Proletariat at 1213 Second St. in downtown Perry. Bill passed away at home Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Perry, Iowa. Bill was born March 16, 1954, to Robert and Dorothy (Zimmerman)...
Robert Ray Thompson of Perry
Burial services for Robert Ray Thompson, 66, of Perry will be held Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Valley View Cemetery in rural Perry, Iowa. Bob was born Feb. 8, 1955, and passed away Feb. 3, 2022, at his home in Perry, Iowa. Bob will be laid to rest beside his...
Allamakee County 4-H members earn awards at Iowa State Fair
A trio of Allamakee County 4-H members earned recognition as communicators at the Iowa State Fair held August 11-21 in Des Moines. Earning advancement from their respective county fairs, 4-H members can compete in three categories of oral communication: educational presentations, working exhibits and extemporaneous speaking, as well as in one category of visual communication.
Woodward-Granger harriers run at Colfax-Mingo
COLFAX, IA — Thursday’s cross country schedule for Woodward-Granger included a visit to the Colfax-Mingo invitational, with the full Hawk program in action. W-G freshman Eva Fleshner has exploded onto the scene and is ranked fourth among Class 1A girls harriers. She won Thursday in 18 minutes, 43.47 seconds to help power the Hawks to second place in a six-team race with 54 points. Grandview Christian won with 26 points.
Perry announces Homecoming Court
Homecoming 2020 will be next week at Perry High School, with the candidates for king and queen officially revealed today. Taylor Atwell, Cloe Nance, Lydia Olejniczak, Yamilet Ortega, and Sarai Ramos are the quintet vying for queen honors, with Fithawi Andemichael, Anthony Chavez, Jonathan Chavez, Jefry Gonzalez, and Kyle Hernandez the five young men from who the king will be chosen.
Panorama netters fall to host Van Meter
VAN METER, IA — Van Meter improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in WCC volleyball with a 3-0 win over visiting Panorama Tuesday. The loss drops the Panthers to 2-4, 0-2. The Bulldogs won on scores on 25-9, 25-14, and 25-12. Jaidyn Sellers led the guests with four kills,...
Guest Column: Rural hospitals and their future
A recent public meeting at Adair County Memorial Hospital broached the subject of increasing revenues for hospital services and defining what services are to be locally available. Federal rules are being developed to increase Medicare and Medicaid insurance payments to provider hospitals. These rules offer hospitals the option of becoming a “Rural Emergency Hospital” (REH).
Axne says Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa green energy businesses
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne speaks with Todd Miller, President of 1 Source Solar, on the floor of his company’s building about the Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on solar energy in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa fight climate change, U.S....
Pella Christian sweeps past visiting W-G volleyballers
PELLA, IA — W-G saw their overall mark drop to 3-6 Thursday after suffering a 3-0 loss to host Pella Christian. The Eagles were victorious on scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18. Lindsay Mescher’s five kills led the W-G attack, with Audrey Simmons adding two kills while Grace Deputy, Anna Weaver, and Cadence Klocke all had one apiece. Weaver distributed six assists, Bella McDivitt two and Cela Hill one.
W-G rallies to take down host Ogden
OGDEN, IA — Woodward-Granger overcame a first game loss to score s 3-1 win over Ogden in WCC volleyball Tuesday. The Bulldogs (3-5, 1-2) were 25-15 winners in the opening game, but the Hawks (3-5, 1-1) rallied for wins of 25-16 and of 25-13 to seize control. They finished the match with a 25-18 victory.
Jayette swimmers divide set with Toreadors, Bulldogs
Perry welcomed both Algona and Boone to the MCB Pool Tuesday for a double-dual, in which each team is scored independently against each opponent. Boone nipped Perry, 84-72, with Perry topping Algona, 85-61 while Boone outscored Algona, 105-50. Perry head coach Jean Dowd was pleased with the effort of her...
Clive Community Foundation accepting grant applications
CLIVE, IOWA – Applications are now being accepted from organizations serving the residents of Clive. Community Impact Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to eligible organizations. Applications are due October 10, 2022. “For nearly a decade, the Clive Community Foundation has raised and distributed money to many...
Tory Taylor Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
One thing we can all agree on about Saturday’s season opener against South Dakota State? Tory Taylor was absolutely outstanding and punt on a spectacular display of punting, which was essential to enabling Iowa to grind out a 7-3 win over the Jackrabbits. (Okay, two things we could agree on: the Iowa defense was also excellent. But this post is just about Taylor!)
Wolverine Berg highest placing local finisher
WINTERSET — The area mascots of Panthers, Eagles, Bulldogs and Wolverines, were in attendance at Winterset’s cross country invitational on Tuesday. The four high school races, held at Lakeview Country Club, started on the first hole, which is a 417 yard par-4. The races were divided into a...
