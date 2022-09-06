Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held Dec. 17
The General Daniel Newnan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a wreath laying ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. According to a press release, the DAR chapter would like to place a wreath on each veteran's grave in the cemetery. In...
Newnan Times-Herald
American Legion holding essay contest
The American Legion Post 57 in Newnan is holding its 2nd Annual Elementary Essay Contest for students in Coweta County in the third through fifth grades. The subject of this year’s essay is the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was an all-Black battalion of the Women’s Army Corps during World War II that handled the mail for those in the European Theater of the war.
CBS 46
Atlanta LGBTQ+ advocates warn Texas PrEP ruling could have far reaching impacts
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community is sounding the alarm about a federal ruling in Texas where a judge says requiring companies to cover the costs of HIV prevention medications violates religious freedom. Local advocates worry the ruling could set a precedent and impact other states, including Georgia.
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta approves Dunaway rezoning, renovation
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of around 108.531 acres of land at Dunaway Gardens, located at 3218 Roscoe Road in Newnan at their meeting Tuesday. The land will be rezoned from Rural Conservation (RC) to Limited Use Historic (LUH) to expand the venue. According to...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sara Micu Breneman
With great sorrow, we are announcing the passing of our beloved daughter, Sara. Sara Micu Breneman of Newnan, Georgia, passed away at the age of 15 on August 17th, 2022, after a 4 year battle with Leukemia. She was born in Federal Way, Washington, on July 11, 2007, to parents Tim Breneman and Maryline Micu Breneman.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta’s tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love
Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
Newnan Times-Herald
Nelson Neil Newton
Mr. Neil Newton, age 83, formerly of Sharpsburg, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, after courageously living with Alzheimer's for a number of years. Neil was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 20, 1938, to the late William “Bill” Newton and the late Dorothy Watkins Newton. He was a graduate of Hapeville High School in Georgia. After time in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Georgia State University. He was one of Delta Airlines’ first computer programmers, retiring after 41 years of service. Neil enjoyed singing in the choir at Central Baptist Church, Newnan, GA, being a member and officer of the White Oak Golden K Kiwanis Club, and raising money for the March of Dimes Walkathons.
Washington Examiner
Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info
A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
The Citizen Online
The recent 2022 GA State Invitational Champion lives in Fayetteville
The venue, Callaway Gardens Mountain View course; the event, U.S. Kids 2022 Georgia State Invitational. Vivian Lott (age 10 at the time) has a one-shot lead heading to the last hole. She’s been in this position before and knows how important this tee shot is. Vivian sets up to the ball and fires a shot right down the middle of the fairway. “This time will be different!”, she thinks to herself.
Newnan Times-Herald
Peter Joseph Sciame
Peter ("Pete") Joseph Sciame, 72, of Newnan, formerly of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1950, in Greenville, SC to the late Joseph Peter Sciame and Jeanne Poe Sciame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by...
Newnan Times-Herald
Residents caught in the middle of LOST fight
While local governments posture over the one-percent local option sales tax, area residents are caught in the middle and told they must lobby one side or the other to give in or their property taxes will increase dramatically. In Coweta County, the LOST proceeds equal a little more than 2.5...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Newnan Times-Herald
CARE to install officers, present awards Sept. 13
The Coweta Association of Retired Educators is inviting all retired teachers, administrators and support staff to its first meeting of the year. CARE will meet at Royal Baptist Church, 70 Mayo Royal Industrial Drive in Newnan, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. The program will include the installation of elected officers and an awards ceremony to recognize the service of individual members. It will also highlight the honors won by the local unit at the recent Georgia Retired Educators Association state convention.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to consider fire alerting system to streamline emergency response
The Newnan City Council will consider an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County to purchase a fire station alerting system. The system, the WestNet First-In Fire Station Alerting System, would cost $80,999.36 if fitted to each of Newnan’s fire stations. That cost would be reimbursed by Coweta County within 30 days.
Georgia football sends simple yet powerful message to its fans
Georgia football drops its hype videos on Friday afternoons ahead of the big game, and this week, there was a not-so-subtle message directed toward its fans. By now, most know that the weather will be soggy for the Samford game, but that doesn’t mean the fans shouldn’t show up and be loud.
Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's price tag for its expansion and modernization plans is nearly doubling, with more projects planned over a longer time frame.
OPINION: Kemp says Fulton investigation is ‘politics.’ He did worse in 2018
In recent weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal team has fought a subpoena looking into Trumpian skullduggery following the 202...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms
ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.
