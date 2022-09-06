ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held Dec. 17

The General Daniel Newnan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a wreath laying ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. According to a press release, the DAR chapter would like to place a wreath on each veteran's grave in the cemetery. In...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

American Legion holding essay contest

The American Legion Post 57 in Newnan is holding its 2nd Annual Elementary Essay Contest for students in Coweta County in the third through fifth grades. The subject of this year’s essay is the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was an all-Black battalion of the Women’s Army Corps during World War II that handled the mail for those in the European Theater of the war.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan, GA
Government
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta approves Dunaway rezoning, renovation

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of around 108.531 acres of land at Dunaway Gardens, located at 3218 Roscoe Road in Newnan at their meeting Tuesday. The land will be rezoned from Rural Conservation (RC) to Limited Use Historic (LUH) to expand the venue. According to...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sara Micu Breneman

With great sorrow, we are announcing the passing of our beloved daughter, Sara. Sara Micu Breneman of Newnan, Georgia, passed away at the age of 15 on August 17th, 2022, after a 4 year battle with Leukemia. She was born in Federal Way, Washington, on July 11, 2007, to parents Tim Breneman and Maryline Micu Breneman.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta’s tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love

Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Nelson Neil Newton

Mr. Neil Newton, age 83, formerly of Sharpsburg, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, after courageously living with Alzheimer's for a number of years. Neil was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 20, 1938, to the late William “Bill” Newton and the late Dorothy Watkins Newton. He was a graduate of Hapeville High School in Georgia. After time in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Georgia State University. He was one of Delta Airlines’ first computer programmers, retiring after 41 years of service. Neil enjoyed singing in the choir at Central Baptist Church, Newnan, GA, being a member and officer of the White Oak Golden K Kiwanis Club, and raising money for the March of Dimes Walkathons.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Washington Examiner

Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info

A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

The recent 2022 GA State Invitational Champion lives in Fayetteville

The venue, Callaway Gardens Mountain View course; the event, U.S. Kids 2022 Georgia State Invitational. Vivian Lott (age 10 at the time) has a one-shot lead heading to the last hole. She’s been in this position before and knows how important this tee shot is. Vivian sets up to the ball and fires a shot right down the middle of the fairway. “This time will be different!”, she thinks to herself.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Peter Joseph Sciame

Peter ("Pete") Joseph Sciame, 72, of Newnan, formerly of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1950, in Greenville, SC to the late Joseph Peter Sciame and Jeanne Poe Sciame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Residents caught in the middle of LOST fight

While local governments posture over the one-percent local option sales tax, area residents are caught in the middle and told they must lobby one side or the other to give in or their property taxes will increase dramatically. In Coweta County, the LOST proceeds equal a little more than 2.5...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

CARE to install officers, present awards Sept. 13

The Coweta Association of Retired Educators is inviting all retired teachers, administrators and support staff to its first meeting of the year. CARE will meet at Royal Baptist Church, 70 Mayo Royal Industrial Drive in Newnan, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. The program will include the installation of elected officers and an awards ceremony to recognize the service of individual members. It will also highlight the honors won by the local unit at the recent Georgia Retired Educators Association state convention.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to consider fire alerting system to streamline emergency response

The Newnan City Council will consider an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County to purchase a fire station alerting system. The system, the WestNet First-In Fire Station Alerting System, would cost $80,999.36 if fitted to each of Newnan’s fire stations. That cost would be reimbursed by Coweta County within 30 days.
NEWNAN, GA

