Mr. Neil Newton, age 83, formerly of Sharpsburg, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, after courageously living with Alzheimer's for a number of years. Neil was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 20, 1938, to the late William “Bill” Newton and the late Dorothy Watkins Newton. He was a graduate of Hapeville High School in Georgia. After time in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Georgia State University. He was one of Delta Airlines’ first computer programmers, retiring after 41 years of service. Neil enjoyed singing in the choir at Central Baptist Church, Newnan, GA, being a member and officer of the White Oak Golden K Kiwanis Club, and raising money for the March of Dimes Walkathons.

