Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football's Million Dollar Band won't travel to Texas. Here's why

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

You won't hear "Yea Alabama," "Tusk," "Basket Case" or any other popular songs from the Million Dollar Band at the Alabama football game vs. Texas .

The band won't be traveling to Austin, UA confirmed in a statement shared with The Tuscaloosa News. No. 1 Alabama faces No. 22 Texas on Saturday (11 a.m., FOX).

"Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution's ticket allotment at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game," the statement read.

This is the first time the band won't be traveling with the football team since the 2020 season, when attendance was greatly limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn't the first time there has been discussion about marching band seating locations at Texas games. Attention was brought to LSU's band having to sit high up for a 2019 game.

The contract language from the home-and-home deal signed in 2018 said the visiting institution's band seats must come from the visiting institution's ticket allotment.

The visiting institution receives, per the contract, 500 complimentary tickets and may request up to 4,500 additional tickets on consignment.

"The Host Institution will provide information regarding the standard location of seats for a Visiting Institution's band members," the contract also states.

The Million Dollar Band, which has existed for more than a century, has about 400 members, according to its website.

