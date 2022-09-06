Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
KEVN
New exhibits and presentations open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center has a busy calendar with a new exhibit opening Sept. 9 and their final Western Skies and Lakota Star Knowledge discussion Sept. 16. The return of school also means the return of STEAM weekends at the museum.
KEVN
Main Street Square fountain has come to an end this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With school back in session and summer coming to an end, the Main Street fountain was turned off. However, the recent spike in hot weather prompted the square to once again let the fountains flow. “We love coming here every day. Well not every day,...
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
KEVN
Mines students learn survival skills, no matter their major
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines prepares their students for different situations, no matter the career path. Thursday, one professor took hands-on learning to the next level. Tim Masterlark has been a professor for many years and thought his teaching was going stale. So, he enhanced his style...
KEVN
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
custercountychronicle.com
Hill City School District Teacher Profile: Kassie Willard
Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?. I graduated from Belle Fourche High School. I attended the University of South Dakota and majored in elementary and special education. I am in the process of receiving my masters in reading from Black Hills State. How long...
KEVN
Ceremony hosted by SD Representative Dusty Johnson to honor Vietnam era veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them. The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.
sdpb.org
First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens | Sept 02
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The first, West River state-licensed medical marijuana sales are now taking place. SDPB’s...
newscenter1.tv
Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
newscenter1.tv
Work begins for 700-acre Black Hills Industrial Complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was an historic moment for Rapid City’s economic development on Tuesday when ground was finally broken for the new Black Hills Industrial Complex. Once completed, the development will occupy around 700 acres in the southeastern corner of Rapid City — making it one of the largest of Dream Design International’s projects to date.
newscenter1.tv
Southwest Middle School conducting routine ALICE Drill
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Southwest Middle School will be conducting their annual ALICE Drill Thursday, Sept. 8, with the cooperation of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and students have been given information over the last two days in preparation for the drill.
agupdate.com
Rapid City beef plant ‘exactly’ what cattle market needs, rancher says
Owners of a new beef and bison processing plant planned in Rapid City hope to bring fairness to a market dominated by four large packing companies. Announced in May, the Western Legacy plant would process up to 8,000 head of cattle a day, making it the largest in the U.S.
KEVN
Polls suggest that people are tired of broken promises and “fake news”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oftentimes, poll after poll shows the public disagrees with what politicians are pushing. But polls are not always correct and can lead people to believe the wrong information. This brings into question whether politicians are out of touch with the public or if those politicians...
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
KEVN
Ellsworth EOD to conduct training Sept. 8-9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. According to a release from Ellsworth, such training activities allow EOD technicians to hone their...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the 12th annual Stratobowl hot air balloon launch this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the last 12 years, it has been a tradition for hot air balloon pilots to gather in the Stratobowl for a three-day flight event. This year, the event takes place on September 9 -11 and is hosted by Black Hills Balloons. The flight started...
