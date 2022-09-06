ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Main Street Square fountain has come to an end this season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With school back in session and summer coming to an end, the Main Street fountain was turned off. However, the recent spike in hot weather prompted the square to once again let the fountains flow. “We love coming here every day. Well not every day,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Mines students learn survival skills, no matter their major

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines prepares their students for different situations, no matter the career path. Thursday, one professor took hands-on learning to the next level. Tim Masterlark has been a professor for many years and thought his teaching was going stale. So, he enhanced his style...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Hill City School District Teacher Profile: Kassie Willard

Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?. I graduated from Belle Fourche High School. I attended the University of South Dakota and majored in elementary and special education. I am in the process of receiving my masters in reading from Black Hills State. How long...
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

Ceremony hosted by SD Representative Dusty Johnson to honor Vietnam era veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them. The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens | Sept 02

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The first, West River state-licensed medical marijuana sales are now taking place. SDPB’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Work begins for 700-acre Black Hills Industrial Complex

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was an historic moment for Rapid City’s economic development on Tuesday when ground was finally broken for the new Black Hills Industrial Complex. Once completed, the development will occupy around 700 acres in the southeastern corner of Rapid City — making it one of the largest of Dream Design International’s projects to date.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Southwest Middle School conducting routine ALICE Drill

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Southwest Middle School will be conducting their annual ALICE Drill Thursday, Sept. 8, with the cooperation of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and students have been given information over the last two days in preparation for the drill.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Ellsworth EOD to conduct training Sept. 8-9

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. According to a release from Ellsworth, such training activities allow EOD technicians to hone their...
RAPID CITY, SD

