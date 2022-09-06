ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Turbo Taxer
3d ago

I do not want one, they are not environmentally friendly, that is a lie. Just research the millions of gallons of water that is polluted in the process of mining the rare earth minerals necessary to make those non environmentally friendly lithium batteries that cost more the price of the car to replace.

From Illinois too
3d ago

There's a sentence in the article that needs updating, in the interest of being accurate: "Last month, Governor JB Pritzker said he had the chance to sign on to a pact with California but felt the ban went too far...and, he'll continue to say that, at least until after the November election. Should he win, he'll gladly force the citizens to join the ban." 🤔🙄🤨

Jon Cordes
3d ago

when Illinois goes all EV, I'm buying a fast charging portable generator and hauling it around in my gas driven truck and charging this idiots $200 a charge that might get them 50 miles!

wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new improvements to I-55 in Joliet, Shorewood

JOLIET, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new series of improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The centerpiece of the project involved the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) building a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design. The $93...
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November

For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
ILLINOIS STATE
wbrc.com

‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report. Last week’s statewide average temperature was 72.6 degrees, nearly one full degree (0.9) above normal, while the state’s average precipitation was 1.36 inches last week, 0.57 inches above normal. As of Monday, the state’s corn in the dough stage reached 88%, corn denting was at 64%, and mature corn reached 11%. Meanwhile, soybeans setting pods were at 89% while soybeans dropping leaves were at 4%. The crop conditions had corn at 21% fair and 71% good to excellent. The statewide soybean crop was at 23% fair and 67% good to excellent.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
MICHIGAN STATE
Magic 95.1

Asian tiger mosquito making presence known in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The Asian tiger mosquito is more rampant in Illinois than previously thought. The Illinois Natural History Survey researchers recently released the results of a study from 2016 to 2017 on invasive mosquito communities and how they form and shift because of different land uses. The study discovered the Asian tiger mosquito in 18 rural, semi-rural and urban Illinois communities when they weren’t there previously, indicating a spread of the species.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

No harvest to speak of yet in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending September 4, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.6 degrees, 0.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.36 inches, 0.57 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 21 percent short, 66...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois relaunches Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors"

ILLINOIS (WAND)- More families are getting the chance to become homeowners, as the State relaunches its Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors." The Program is designed to help families overcome barriers that prevent them from becoming homeowners. More than 1,600 home buyers will receive $6,000 dollars in forgivable assistance, which is funded...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way

The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
ALTON, IL

