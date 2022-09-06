The Haywood County School Board meets in regular monthly session this afternoon. It’s an open meeting but they have also called for a closed-door session Friday. The Board will meet without its Director of Education, Joey Hassell. Hassell was suspended without pay last week after the system launched an investigation into improper use of the school’s credit card. The Comptroller of the Treasury is investigating as is a Jackson, Tennessee lawyer hired by the school board.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO