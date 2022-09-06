Read full article on original website
WBBJ
City of Jackson launches ‘Neighborhood Academy’ to inform citizens and spark change
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is launching a new program called Neighborhood Academy, focused on empowering and teaching the citizens of Jackson about their local government. “Attendees will attend a session a month,” said City of Jackson Community Development Coordinator Claire Pierson. “It’ll be a two-hour session...
WBBJ
City of Jackson names Thomas Brown as Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Thomas Brown as the August 2022 Hub City Hero. Warehouse Manager for RIFA, Brown is a Humboldt native that has called Jackson home for years. Brown has been employed with RIFA for five years, and says he really enjoys doing...
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson to appoint Vice-Mayor
The City of Henderson Mayor and Board of Alderman will meet in regular session at 7 tonight, Thursday, September 8, in the Council Chamber of the Henderson City Hall. A member of the board will be appointed to serve as Vice-Mayor for the next two years. Items on the agenda...
Comptroller: Town of Mason will remain under State financial control 'indefinitely'
MASON, Tennessee — An agreed-upon August 31 deadline for the town of Mason, Tennessee, to regain its financial independence from the state has come and gone, and the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said they have extended their oversight of the town's finances "indefinitely." Mason and the Comptroller's Office caused controversy...
WBBJ
Newly elected Madison County Mayor AJ Massey takes office
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A.J. Massey won the Madison County mayor’s race a little over a month ago. Since taking office September 1, Mayor Massey says he’s excited and ready to get the work started. “Work has steadily increased really everyday as we met with department heads,...
Covington Leader
Concerns raised over potential annexation in Covington
Covington Alderman Jeff Morris said his constituents are not happy about a proposed annexation on Bert Johnston Avenue. “I’ve had a lot of concerns about that annexation, to be honest with you, and I’ve heard from a lot of people … I don’t know if anybody else has or not, but I’ve heard from a great deal with a lot of concerns.”
WBBJ
Mrs. Lessie Jane Pirtle
Mrs. Lessie Jane Pirtle was born on July 1, 1934, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 1, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Marantha Seventh Day Adventist Church. Open Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
Crockett Co. community celebrates groundbreaking of Humphrey’s Park
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center introduced the lot that will soon host Humphrey’s Park, a place for Carl’s kids. The Crockett County Director Bethany Outlaw expresses her joy. “We are really excited, we are having our groundbreaking, we have sponsors for...
Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law
Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
brownsvilleradio.com
School Board calls another closed-door meeting
The Haywood County School Board meets in regular monthly session this afternoon. It’s an open meeting but they have also called for a closed-door session Friday. The Board will meet without its Director of Education, Joey Hassell. Hassell was suspended without pay last week after the system launched an investigation into improper use of the school’s credit card. The Comptroller of the Treasury is investigating as is a Jackson, Tennessee lawyer hired by the school board.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Stand Against State 3rd Grade Retention Law
Obion County, TN: At the monthly Board Meeting last night, on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
WBBJ
Gibson EMC board resolves to sign long-term contract with TVA
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation Board resolved to sign a long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority at a special-called meeting Tuesday night. Gibson EMC President and CEO Dan Rodamaker says the decision was made after a full evaluation of the marketplace for power supply. The...
Lexington Progress
New Administration Takes Office, Mayor, Assessors Move
As the new county administration takes office, the Mayor and Property Assessor’s offices are moving. Henderson County elected officials took office on September 1. “This move will help our customers,” Property Assessor Gary Pope said. McCready’s office will now be on the second floor, next to the Henderson County Chancery Court offices. Pope’s office will be moving to the former county mayor’s office on the first floor.
Dresden Enterprise
Sheriff Mike Wilson Retires After 46 Years
Retired Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson, who has the distinction of being Tennessee’s longest serving sheriff, was honored during a retirement reception held to congratulate him and wish him the best in the future. After a 46-year career in law enforcement, Wilson, 68, said, “Where I’m at in life...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 08-17-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the following suspects who stole a $500 vacuum cleaner from Lowe’s then continued their spree in Walmart. Without your help, they will continue to run free. Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison Co., TN is a non-profit organization designed to encourage members of our community...
WBBJ
Variety of events to commemorate 9/11 throughout West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend is full of events to remember those who lost their lives in a tragic event, more than 20 years ago. Sunday, September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since the deadly terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of thousands. Here in West Tennessee, there are several events over the weekend to remember those involved in the tragedy.
WBBJ
Solidarity run in remembrance of Eliza Fletcher this Saturday in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners are lacing up their shoes in remembrance of Eliza Fletcher, and in solidarity with female runners. Women and men of the Jackson community plan to finish the run that Eliza Fletcher set out on last Friday, September 2. It will start at 4 in the...
WBBJ
A Step Ahead holds 3rd Annual Vintage Ball
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization holds its annual fundraising event Thursday evening. A Step Ahead Foundation hosted its 3rd Annual Vintage Ball at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson. Attendees came to the event wearing vintage attire and enjoyed a night of live music, dancing, and...
WBBJ
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
WBBJ
Three Jackson schools uniting for RIFA’s Student Food Drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson schools are uniting to tackle one problem alongside of a local nonprofit. University School of Jackson, Trinity Christian Academy and Jackson Christian School are uniting to collect food donations for RIFA to continue feeding their community. This is the 11th year RIFA has hosted...
