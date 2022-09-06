Man convicted in Lake of the Ozarks woman’s death 3 decades ago set for release early following Supreme Court ruling

Read full article on original website
KYTV
Prosecutors seeking death penalty in case against James Phelps in Dallas County
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against James Phelps, accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County. Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater in the summer of 2021. They also face charges of kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse. Norton has a criminal setting scheduled for April 26.
WIFR
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri father has been charged with second-degree murder for the car-crash death of his 3-year-old son who was not properly restrained. Larry Lunnin, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child abduction, failing to drive on the right...
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A northwest Missouri man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
933kwto.com
Convicted Killer Could Soon be Free Due to Supreme Court Ruling
A convicted killer from the Ozarks could soon be released from prison. Jess Rush was convicted in 1996 of the murder of Trudy Darby in Macks Creek. He could soon be a free man due to a Supreme Court ruling allowing his release due to him being a minor at the time of the murder.
Man allegedly beat 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A man allegedly beat his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat in Missouri. According to The Associated Press, Dustin L. Beechner, 37, has been arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in death. The St. Joseph News-Gazette reported, according to the AP, that on...
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Hearing to determine if Missouri boarding school will close
A Missouri boarding school already under scrutiny amid physical and sexual abuse allegations may soon be shut down, following a judge’s ruling. Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night to close Agape Boarding School in Stockton after the Missouri attorney general’s office and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there.
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/8)
Theresa Lynn Dayton of Springfield, MO was arrested on 9/6/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Brandi D Bittick of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/7/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction.
Jefferson City man charged with six felonies after accidental shooting
A Jefferson City man who told deputies that he accidentally shot himself has been charged with six felonies in Cole County. The post Jefferson City man charged with six felonies after accidental shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hearing on Missouri marijuana initiative scrutinizes unprecedented signature process
The unprecedented steps Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to verify signatures to place a marijuana legalization initiative petition on the ballot were outside the scope of his authority, attorneys for an anti-drug activist argued Thursday. Cole County Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to decide whether an initiative petition to legalize […] The post Hearing on Missouri marijuana initiative scrutinizes unprecedented signature process appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
St. Joseph man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man Appears In Court On Terror Threat
33-year-old Tony Williams of Lebanon appeared in Laclede County Associate Circuit Court Wednesday. Williams is charged with making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree and Possession Of a Controlled Substance. Williams walked into Jordan Valley Health last Friday, demanding to see a doctor, and said there was a bomb in the building. After his arrest, he said there was no bomb, but he was found to have pills in his possession. Williams’s original bond was set at $25,000, but that was reduced to $5,000 Wednesday, and he is not to visit Jordan Valley. Williams has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has asked the court for a public defender. He remains in the Laclede County Jail.
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County man arrested for threatening to burn home
A man who allegedly threatened to burn down his parent’s home and made threats against law enforcement was arrested on Sunday. According to the report filed by Laclede County Deputies, a 9-1-1 call was made by the parents of Nathan Andrew Jennings, and they said that he may have a knife. It was also reported that Jennings had a sword out. When they arrived the deputies found Jennings fighting with his father and separated the men. According to a witness, earlier the same day Jennings had made threats that made them feel unsafe in their own home. Jennings is charged in Laclede County with Domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bond of $25-thousand-dollars. According to authorities Jennings also has 4 active warrants for failing to appear in court in Republic and in Greene County.
abc17news.com
Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID’d as a Missouri man
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon. Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available. Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station. Police say an arriving officer confronted the man, who was armed with a screwdriver. He allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner before being fatally shot.
KMBC.com
Deadly House Fire on Hilton Head Island: Incident at Palmetto Dunes claims Missouri tourist's life
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A fire in the heart of Hilton Head Island Friday claimed the life of a 65-year-old Missouri man who was on the island vacationing. Robert Carpenter, 65, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was killed. Investigators are now working to learn what started the fire on...
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
