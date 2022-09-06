Crocs to donate $48K to Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Tomorrow, Crocs employees are presenting a check to the local foodbank while offering event attendees a 50% discount on the brand’s iconic shoes.

The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crocs Distribution Center, located at 10391 Dog Leg Road in Vandalia.

The Crocs Distribution Center team will present a check to The Foodbank for more than $48K, with 100% of the donation collected from employees through a recent shoe sample sale.

The day will also include opportunities for individuals to donate to The Foodbank. Those that donate $5 or 5 cans of food will receive a 50% discount code by email to purchase shoes at Crocs.com.

Residents of the community can also enjoy lunch from the Claybourne Grille food truck while exploring open job opportunities at the Crocs Distribution Center.

