ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Crocs to donate $48K to Dayton Foodbank

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMJy7_0hkYPhgQ00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Tomorrow, Crocs employees are presenting a check to the local foodbank while offering event attendees a 50% discount on the brand’s iconic shoes.

Springboro rallies for Officer Ney with blood drive

The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crocs Distribution Center, located at 10391 Dog Leg Road in Vandalia.

The Crocs Distribution Center team will present a check to The Foodbank for more than $48K, with 100% of the donation collected from employees through a recent shoe sample sale.

The day will also include opportunities for individuals to donate to The Foodbank. Those that donate $5 or 5 cans of food will receive a 50% discount code by email to purchase shoes at Crocs.com.

Residents of the community can also enjoy lunch from the Claybourne Grille food truck while exploring open job opportunities at the Crocs Distribution Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wosu.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Ney, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Vandalia, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Springboro, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022

Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Dayton Foodbank#Crocs Com#Claybourne Grille#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
dayton.com

3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area

Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow

DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Nominate the Penn Station Athlete of the Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Another school year means another monthly opportunity to highlight student athletes around the Miami Valley. Take a minute and nominate a high school athlete for the Penn Station Athlete of the Month and they could win a $10,000 scholarship. For more information on the Athlete of the Month, click here. This […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

No injuries after vacant house fire in Dayton

Crews took an aggressive attack on the fire, reporting that it was difficult to fight it due to overgrown trees and plants. 2 NEWS crews at the scene said that fire crews could be seen cutting down limbs to access the home.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton

"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy