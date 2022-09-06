Some Plumas residents are reporting seeing smoke in the area and on the horizon. Plumas News checked with the Forest Service and the smoke is coming from the Mosquito Fire in Placer County. The Mosquito Fire was reported around 6:40 p.m. yesterday on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir; now evacuation orders are in place for the community of Forest Hill. The Plumas National Forest has sent personnel to the fight the fire, which is approximately 2,000 acres according to the Forest Service.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO