A statement from PUSD Superintendent Bill Roderick
Plumas Unified School District is currently navigating an ongoing personnel investigation. Although we cannot comment on the specifics of this investigation, we want to assure you that we are taking this seriously and will provide updates when we are able. We can say that our hiring practices are built to...
Annual end of summer community Luau fundraiser returns Sept. 17
It’s almost time for the annual Indian Valley Community Pool Luau Fundraiser. After last year’s cancelation due to the Dixie Fire, and the 2020 cancelation from COVID, this September’s fundraiser aims to replenish the coffers to keep the Indian Valley Community Pool in Taylorsville in good working order for the 2023 summer season.
The Great Sierra River Cleanup set for Sept. 17
The Sierra Nevada Alliance is hosting the annual Great Sierra River Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at dozens of locations throughout the Sierra Nevada — including Quincy and Westwood. Volunteers will converge on watersheds across the region to haul away cigarette butts, plastic bottles,...
Chester Piecemakers to meet Sept. 12
The Chester PieceMakers Quilt Guild’s next meeting is Monday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Almanor Recreation Center. All are welcome to attend. Guild Vice President Diane Morrow and Co-President Carol Bornhost will be sharing some “tried and true” tricks to quilting. The guild will also...
Meet the candidates on the ballot for PUSD Trustee Area 5
Of the three Plumas Unified School District trustee areas scheduled for the Nov. 8 General Election, only one will be on the ballot — Trustee Area 5 representing constituents in the East Quincy/Graeagle communities. (JoDee Read is unopposed in Trustee Area 4 – Quincy, and no filed for Trustee Area 3 – Chester).
Dixie Fire Collaborative brings info and requests to the Board of Supervisors
Dixie Fire Collaborative county liaison, Kest Porter made a presentation at yesterday’s board of supervisors meeting to update the board on Dixie Fire recovery in Greenville, Indian Falls and Canyon Dam and Warner Valley. “Four houses are being framed up in Greenville. That is pretty exciting for us,” said...
State allocates $7 million for Indian Valley services district
Assemblywoman Megan Dahle announced today that she successfully secured $7 million for Greenville in the wake of the Dixie Fire. While funding through insurance, disaster assistance and legal settlements is helping Plumas County and its residents recover, the Community Services District faces severe financial challenges in rebuilding and operating its system, while it has lost a substantial share of its rate-paying customers in the short run. A reliable water and sewer system is a necessity in order for rebuilding to begin.
Letter to the Editor: Seneca Hospital bond measure
THANK YOU Shawn Mckenzie & Tom McGowen for the wonderfully interesting,. informative, fun & inspiring presentation of the plans for the NEW Seneca Hospital. & the Bond measure needed to build it. The setting on Aug. 30th was perfect in the. Dewitt’s spectacular garden. The discussion & questions covered a...
Charnley and Cook
Rayna Marie Charnley and Ryan G. Cook. Sept. 6, 2022 Joseph Edward Laurie and Michelle Marie Keele, both of Beckwourth. August 31, 2022 Jason J.H. Wiley and Amber Leigh Holtom, both of Sparks, Nevada. In loving memory of Chris Herlist Batiste. It is with great sadness, heartache and pain that...
Few local races in Plumas for the November election
While there were three Feather River College trustee areas and three Plumas Unified School District trustee areas up for election this November, only one will be on the ballot — Trustee Area 5 (East Quincy/Graeagle) for Plumas Unified. Here is how the other trustee areas shaped up:. Feather River...
PUSD Superintendent issues statement on QHS administrator named in CSU investigation
Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick announced this evening that Quincy High School Athletic Director/Vice Principal Jason Hawkins has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct during his tenure at the high school. This announcement followed a day of public speculation stemming from an article...
Smoke visible in parts of Plumas, but it’s from Placer County
Some Plumas residents are reporting seeing smoke in the area and on the horizon. Plumas News checked with the Forest Service and the smoke is coming from the Mosquito Fire in Placer County. The Mosquito Fire was reported around 6:40 p.m. yesterday on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir; now evacuation orders are in place for the community of Forest Hill. The Plumas National Forest has sent personnel to the fight the fire, which is approximately 2,000 acres according to the Forest Service.
Quincy Weather Summary September 2, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 26……….. 92……….. 45……….. 0.0. August 27……….. 90……….. 44……….. 0.0. August 28……….. 91……….. 43……….. 0.0.
Greenville Rising Sept 7: The Return of Friday Night Lights
Last week I took off of writing the column. I didn’t go anywhere physically; it wasn’t a vacation. I was still in Plumas County just overwhelmed at it being the fall semester at the very same time as this Mad Max heat and wind apocalypse started making me feel like we live in the desert and not the mountains.
EPHC moves into new fiscal year and looks to the future
During the Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC) Board of Directors most recent meeting, Chairperson Gail McGrath noted that there were written public comments that would be read aloud during the second public comment. McGrath added that donations have been steady at the Nifty Thrifty thrift store in Portola and moved...
Laurie and Keele
Joseph Edward Laurie and Michelle Marie Keele, both of Beckwourth. Sept. 2, 2022 Rayna Marie Charnley and Ryan G. Cook. August 31, 2022 Jason J.H. Wiley and Amber Leigh Holtom, both of Sparks, Nevada.
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 6-7: Puzzling situations rise with the heat
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 6-7, 2022. September 6. Call...
Updated COVID boosters now available in Plumas
Plumas County residents can now obtain the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines at the Public Health Agency, local healthcare providers, and pharmacies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorizations Aug. 31 of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to authorize bivalent formulations of the vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months following a primary or booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 5 – more dangerous driving and dog problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 5. September 5. Surprise. 4:03...
