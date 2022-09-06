ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Drivers, be mindful of school zones and school buses

By Iris St. Meran
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtcIa_0hkYP84M00

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you get behind the wheel this week, you’ll certainly see a lot more school buses and flashing lights.

“We need everyone on the road to pay attention to those flashing red lights,” said Chuck Paquette, the Transportation Training Coordinator in the Solvay School District. “When the red lights are flashing you must stop. I want every kid, my goal for 34 years, is to get every kid home.”

It’s not just red flashing lights you need to watch for either.

“They don’t realize how quickly those lights can change from yellow to red,” said Town of Manlius Police Captain Tina-Marie Stanton. “So you really do need to slow down once you see those yellow lights coming on. And maybe you’re even stopping as the bus is passing you with the yellow lights still on. Rather be safe than sorry.”

The numbers of people who don’t stop are startling.

“An estimated 50,000 motor vehicles illegally pass New York State school buses every day,” said James Snell, the Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board Chairperson.

In February there was a close call for two East Syracuse Minoa students . A car was passing on the right just as they were getting off the bus. Their bus driver, Jay Leo, made sure they were safe.

“That could have very easily been a fatality for those two children had the bus driver not been vigilant and not stopped those children from getting off the bus,” said Captain Stanton.

Captain Stanton has advice for families as they make their way to and from school.

“To be very aware of your surroundings, pay attention to the vehicles, make sure you’re looking left and right if you have to cross the street,” Stanton said.

It really takes all of us to ensure students are safe. Sheriff Conway said there hasn’t been a school zone-related death in recent years, thankfully. If you are ticketed fines, they range from $100 to $1,000 and you could also get between three and 11 points on your license.

School zone speed zones are in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days school is in session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Students at KWS Bear Road Elementary in North Syracuse return to brand new building to begin school year

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many students across Central New York are wrapping up their first week back in the classroom, including North Syracuse Central School District. It was a fresh, new start to the school year for students at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse. “Having the building filled again […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local events planned to commemorate 9/11

(WSYR-TV) — Sunday marks 21 years since tragedy struck the nation during the 9/11 terror attacks. Central New York will pause to remember a day Americans vowed to never forget. The City of Cortland will hold its annual memorial ceremony at Courthouse Park from 8:30 to 9:30 Sunday morning. Homer will hold a ceremony at […]
DEWITT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Save a Child’s Heart Fundraising scam might have caught you in DeWitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The DeWitt Police Department has three suspects in mind after police received an inquiry regarding solicitors walking in the roadway and causing a traffic hazard along the area of Erie Blvd. E. and Bridge Street. The people allegedly wore shirts and held signs depicting the organization’s name, presented paperwork bearing the charity’s […]
DEWITT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#State School#Bus Driver
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Town plans to dissolve Sentinel Heights Fire Department

SENTINEL HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In a very rare move, the Town of Onondaga has announced its plans to dissolve the Sentinel Heights Volunteer Fire Department after 76 years of service.  The decision is not final just yet as the Board discussed in a special meeting Wednesday night a public hearing must be held before a […]
ONONDAGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Expect to pay more to heat your home this winter

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — You will likely pay more to heat your home this winter. “National Grid expects that electric bills in Central New York will be about five percent higher than they were last winter,” explained Alberto Bianchetti, National Grid’s Regional Director of Customer and Community Engagement. “That means the typical electric customer […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy