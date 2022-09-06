ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franconia, NH

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain

LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WINDSOR, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
City
Littleton, NH
Franconia, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Franconia, NH
City
Littleton, MA
Lowell, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Windsor, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, NH
WMUR.com

DNA evidence in blood leads police to suspect in thefts at Pelham business

PELHAM, N.H. — A DNA match helped lead police to a suspect in a break-in at a Pelham business, investigators said Friday. Bryan Cashman, of Hudson, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began on March 15, 2021, when some trailers were broken into at WillScot on Dick Tracy Drive in Pelham.
PELHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel

A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Hikers
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an...
FRANCONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH
NECN

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newportdispatch.com

Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
PUTNEY, VT
whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested

DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
DUXBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again

NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
PELHAM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy