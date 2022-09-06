Read full article on original website
Related
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
WMUR.com
45-mile tornado starting in Cornish killed six, injured hundreds more than 200 years ago
CORNISH, N.H. — It was a hot, humid early September day in 1821 when a storm that started near Lake Champlain eventually spawned a tornado across the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley. It was a tornado that would produce damage never seen again from a summer storm. Eyewitness...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
WMUR.com
DNA evidence in blood leads police to suspect in thefts at Pelham business
PELHAM, N.H. — A DNA match helped lead police to a suspect in a break-in at a Pelham business, investigators said Friday. Bryan Cashman, of Hudson, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began on March 15, 2021, when some trailers were broken into at WillScot on Dick Tracy Drive in Pelham.
Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel
A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
NECN
3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH
Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested
DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
WMUR.com
Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again
NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager
Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment in Claremont is contingent upon a successful background check. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager.
Comments / 2