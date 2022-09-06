Read full article on original website
Related
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 2
Class 3A No. 1 Belle Vernon (1-0) at Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Weigle-Schaeffer Stadium, McKeesport. Belle Vernon opened the season with a 41-20 win over Laurel Highlands as standout running back Quinton Martin, the top recruit in Pennsylvania for the junior class, ran for three touchdowns. Quarterback Braden Laux ran for two scores, including a 44-yarder in the fourth quarter. … McKeesport outslugged defending Class 5A WPIAL and state champion Penn-Trafford, 19-7, as Bobbie Boyd ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes. The Tigers, from their triple-option offense, rushed for 241 yards, including 50 from quarterback Jahmil Perryman. Devin Long led a pressuring defense with nine tackles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Haden Sierocky doing it all for Ligonier Valley
Haden Sierocky went from a quarterback candidate to a versatile weapon and catalyst for Ligonier Valley. The senior running back and defensive back has scored five touchdowns four ways for the Rams (2-0). A film hound who looks for a cerebral edge, the 6-foot, 186-pound Sierocky is just as valuable...
Hempfield, Latrobe football teams creating a buzz in Westmoreland County
The buzz around central Westmoreland County isn’t coming from honey bee hives. It’s the chatter from fans of the Hempfield and Latrobe football teams. The 2-0 start by each team has created a buzz as they prepare to face each other in a nonconference battle at 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter
A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week. All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime. Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Lily Fenton accepts preferred walk-on offer to play volleyball at Notre Dame
When it comes to her college plans, Lily Fenton is all “set.”. The senior from Latrobe accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play volleyball at Notre Dame, adding to her family’s rich history of Division I athletes. “Seeing my brother (Reed) go through the recruiting process inspired me,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe youth football association enters one-season merge with Jeannette program
Youth football players with the Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association have the opportunity to play in 2022 after all. GLAMFA and the Jeannette Midget Athletic Association have merged for one season after leaders of the Latrobe association determined it didn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jury trial begins in West Mifflin football concussion lawsuit
An attorney for a former West Mifflin High School football player told a jury on Thursday that the school district, WPIAL and PIAA are responsible for his client not only sustaining a concussion in 2009 during practice but also for additional symptoms he claims it caused years later. But in...
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 2
The sophomore rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in helping the Golden Lions defeat Derry, 26-17, last week. He’s expected to be the team’s top running back. Burke rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries for the Greyhounds in a loss to Cornell on Friday. He has scored a touchdown in two games for Monessen.
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette boys soccer looking to build on, not relive, last season’s success
“Move on” is a two-word mantra around the Jeannette boys soccer team these days. The much-improved, ready-to-contend Jeannette boys soccer team, that is. The Jayhawks are voluntarily playing up this season, in Class 2A, to increase competition and play with more public school teams. Last year was fun —...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Valley looks to overtake Burrell in next chapter of ‘Battle of the Bypass’ rivalry
The Valley-Burrell series has lasted 43 consecutive seasons, long enough to develop an intergenerational feel. Valley coach Dave Heavner realized that when he watched film of Burrell’s game last Friday against Deer Lakes. Heavner saw a No. 12 for Burrell making plays and later found out that was Reece Kennedy, whose father, Mike Kennedy, had the knack for making big plays when he was part of Burrell’s 1986 WPIAL title run.
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
wtae.com
Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion
PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 9, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. 9/11 Moving Flag Tribute planned in Harrison. The 9/11 Moving Flag Tribute...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt Take 5: Victory against Vols could push Panthers toward early-season elite status
The outcome of Saturday’s game between Pitt and Tennessee may decide the Panthers’ status going forward: elite or just another above-average team. Nothing wrong with above-average, but the national perception around Pitt may need the kind of jolt that a victory in a showdown of ranked teams would bring. Pitt defeated Power 5 West Virginia in dramatic fashion on national television last week and remained No. 17 in the first in-season Associated Press rankings.
Murrysville area: Oktoberfest, corn maze, scholarships, more
——— Historical festival set for Sept. 17. The Murrysville Historical Preservation Society will host its 11th annual festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Sampson/Clark Toll House, 5332 W. Pike St. in Murrysville. “Across a Tollgate in Time” will include reenactors, period demonstrations, examples...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Liberty has transformed: A Pittsburgh guide
If there was a word to describe East Liberty, it would be transformation. The neighborhood has redeveloped itself over the years and is now an up-and-coming hotspot for all things food, entertainment and shopping. But that growth did not happen overnight. Patricia Lowry, a member of the board of directors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl
A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
messengerpaper.com
St. Sebastian Church Festival in Belle Vernon
St Sebastian is inviting the public to attend their upcoming festival on Sunday, September 18 from 12:00 noon – 7:00PM. There will be lots of homemade food, a bake sale and games for the kids. In addition, there will be live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle. For more information. Please call the Parish office at 724-929-9300. St Sebastian Church is located at 801 Broad Avenue, in Belle Vernon.
Comments / 0