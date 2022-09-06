PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.

WEST MIFFLIN, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO