Baxter, TN

newstalk941.com

Cookeville FD Recognized By State Fire Marshal’s Office

Cookeville Fire Department was recognized by the State Fire Marshal’s Office Thursday for work in smoke alarm installations. Captain Daniel Snyder said Cookeville placed in the top 75 out of more than 500 departments in the state for its participation in the free installation program. “On a crew that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Tourism Driving Economic Force In Jackson Co.

Tourism is the driving force of Jackson County’s economy. That’s according to data from the State Department of Tourism. Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady said he met with representatives Thursday as part of the department’s Tourism Roadmap workshop. Heady said they heard updates on the industry in...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Officers will soon have Body Cameras

The Murfreesboro Police Department is outfitting their officers with body cameras, which will record video footage of arrests and law enforcement interactions with the public. Keep in mind, the police department has had in-car cameras since the late 1990’s, so the new body-cam’s will give authorities even more documentation that can be used in court. Chief Michael Bowen commented…
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville Council Takes New Step On Airport Renovations

Crossville City Council approved a contract to begin architectural work Tuesday night on airport terminal renovations. Crossville one of two communities in the state to receive grant money for renovations from the FAA. The just-under $650,000 in grant money will pay for ADA-compliance upgrades, new restrooms, new classroom/meeting room space in terminal, energy efficiency upgrades and an upgrade to the roof.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Child Suffers Loss of Hand in Mower Accident

A 5-year-old Wartrace boy lost a hand Wednesday night after falling off a lawn mower at his home. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the child had fallen off a zero-turn mower. The mother told police stated she turned the blades off immediately, but it was too late. The Wartrace Police Chief...
WARTRACE, TN
wvlt.tv

Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

TCAT Crossville Asks City Council To Donate Land For Satellite Campus

TCAT Crossville wants the City of Crossville to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to create a second campus location. The college currently uses part of the seven-plus acres for its truck driving program. Crossville TCAT President Cliff Wightman said a facility on the land could help the school’s capacity issue.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

CPD Investigating Skeletal Remains That Could Be A Missing Person

The Cookeville Police Department investigating skeletal remains located Wednesday that appear to belong to a man missing since July. Detectives were searching for 53-year-old Stephen Scott in a remote area near New Horizon Drive off of South Jefferson Avenue. An acquaintance of Scott directed the detectives to a once maintained campsite of Scott’s.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

White Co Library Now Offering Passport Services

Passport services have been added to the White County Public Library. Director Cathy Farley said the library will have four passport agents that can renew or create a passport by appointment. “There’s no other facility around us that accepts passports that is open as many hours as we are right...
WHITE COUNTY, TN

