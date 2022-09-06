Read full article on original website
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Recognized By State Fire Marshal’s Office
Cookeville Fire Department was recognized by the State Fire Marshal’s Office Thursday for work in smoke alarm installations. Captain Daniel Snyder said Cookeville placed in the top 75 out of more than 500 departments in the state for its participation in the free installation program. “On a crew that...
newstalk941.com
Tourism Driving Economic Force In Jackson Co.
Tourism is the driving force of Jackson County’s economy. That’s according to data from the State Department of Tourism. Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady said he met with representatives Thursday as part of the department’s Tourism Roadmap workshop. Heady said they heard updates on the industry in...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Officers will soon have Body Cameras
The Murfreesboro Police Department is outfitting their officers with body cameras, which will record video footage of arrests and law enforcement interactions with the public. Keep in mind, the police department has had in-car cameras since the late 1990’s, so the new body-cam’s will give authorities even more documentation that can be used in court. Chief Michael Bowen commented…
14-year-old arrested for stealing, crashing car
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a report of a stolen car, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
I-40 reopens in Wilson County after semi crash
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 244 at Tuckers Crossroads.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN ADMITS TO SELLING METH TO SUPPORT HABIT AND CONSENTS TO SEARCH OF PHONE
On September 4, 2022 While on patrol a Crossville Police Officer observed a black Dodge Durango traveling on Burnett St. The driver of the vehicle did not have his seatbelt on and the passenger side. brake light was out. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle. He...
Staffing shortages continue despite candidate pool
EMT students continue to graduate, but face struggles with fair pay issues.
newstalk941.com
Crossville Council Takes New Step On Airport Renovations
Crossville City Council approved a contract to begin architectural work Tuesday night on airport terminal renovations. Crossville one of two communities in the state to receive grant money for renovations from the FAA. The just-under $650,000 in grant money will pay for ADA-compliance upgrades, new restrooms, new classroom/meeting room space in terminal, energy efficiency upgrades and an upgrade to the roof.
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
newstalk941.com
Livingston Aldermen Implementing New Employee Agreement On Training
Livingston employees will have to reimburse the city if they get trained by the city and take a new job under a new rule proposal. Mayor Curtis Hayes said the city has faced a problem of paying for an employee’s certification. Then, the worker leaves just a couple of months later.
Child Suffers Loss of Hand in Mower Accident
A 5-year-old Wartrace boy lost a hand Wednesday night after falling off a lawn mower at his home. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the child had fallen off a zero-turn mower. The mother told police stated she turned the blades off immediately, but it was too late. The Wartrace Police Chief...
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
newstalk941.com
TCAT Crossville Asks City Council To Donate Land For Satellite Campus
TCAT Crossville wants the City of Crossville to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to create a second campus location. The college currently uses part of the seven-plus acres for its truck driving program. Crossville TCAT President Cliff Wightman said a facility on the land could help the school’s capacity issue.
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
Air Soft Pistol found in Student’s Backpack in Grundy County, Currently No SRO’s for Schools
Grundy County’s Director of Schools confirms that an elementary school student brought an airsoft pistol to class on Thursday. Two students reported it to school administration after the student showed it to them on the bus. School staff at North Elementary found an airsoft pistol in the student’s backpack....
newstalk941.com
CPD Investigating Skeletal Remains That Could Be A Missing Person
The Cookeville Police Department investigating skeletal remains located Wednesday that appear to belong to a man missing since July. Detectives were searching for 53-year-old Stephen Scott in a remote area near New Horizon Drive off of South Jefferson Avenue. An acquaintance of Scott directed the detectives to a once maintained campsite of Scott’s.
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
newstalk941.com
White Co Library Now Offering Passport Services
Passport services have been added to the White County Public Library. Director Cathy Farley said the library will have four passport agents that can renew or create a passport by appointment. “There’s no other facility around us that accepts passports that is open as many hours as we are right...
