weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Wakulla; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Wakulla, southeastern Liberty and Franklin Counties through 515 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 24 miles east of Stonemill Creek to 8 miles northwest of Carrabelle to 6 miles west of St George Island. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, Eastpoint, St George Island, Franklin, Sopchoppy, Carrabelle Beach, East Camp, Jewel Fire Tower, Royal Bluff, St George Island St Pk, Panacea, Poplar Camp, Smith Creek, Medart, Buckhorn, Twin Pole, Curtis Mill, Morgan Place, Saint Teresa and Turkey Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 22:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California through Saturday, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible through Saturday night which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. Many areas across Death Valley National Park have been heavily inundated with rainfall this summer which will mean many washes will be primed for rapid runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Old Faithful around 310 PM MDT. Kepler Cascades and Scaup Lake around 315 PM MDT. Craig Pass and Shoshone Lake around 320 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Grant Village and Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 22:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains through Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Snowfall today and tonight is expected to range between 1 and 3 inches between 8500 and 9500 feet. Snow totals above 9500 feet are expected to range between 3 and 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible above 10500 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Now through tonight. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could be slick tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Frost and a light freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recommended to disconnect garden hoses from their spigots.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 Conditions are slowly improving over the region. Thus the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at Midnight. Note...A wind shift to the north will occur during the early morning hours over North Central MT. The wind shift line was right near the U.S. Canadian border at 1130 PM.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie; Southern Highlands; Western Twin Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST... WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 421...424...AND 426 * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 00:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Saturday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Dahlgren are at 3:14 AM and 3:37 PM, and at Goose Bay 4:22 AM and 4:49 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 AM 3.8 1.9 1.6 1.0 Minor 10/03 PM 3.6 1.7 1.5 1.0 Minor 11/04 AM 3.6 1.7 1.4 1.0 Minor 11/04 PM 3.5 1.6 1.3 1.0 Minor 12/05 AM 3.4 1.5 1.2 0.5 None 12/05 PM 3.4 1.5 1.2 0.5 None
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with occasional sets reaching 7 feet. Strong rip currents and longshore currents. Highest surf will be in northern Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms will produce lightning strikes. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through Sunday. Highest surf will be Saturday into early Sunday. Lightning is possible this afternoon through Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents will be hazardous, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Minor tidal overflow is possible during the high tides each evening. Lightning will be dangerous to people on the beach or in the water.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...A high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/08 AM 3.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.6 1.1 0.6 1 NONE 11/09 AM 3.5 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 11/10 PM 3.7 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 12/10 AM 3.6 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 12/10 PM 3.6 1.1 0.8 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 4.3 1.5 1.2 1-2 NONE 10/10 PM 4.2 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 11/10 AM 4.1 1.3 0.9 1 NONE 11/11 PM 3.8 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 12/11 AM 3.9 1.1 0.7 1 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 4.4 1.5 1.0 3 NONE 10/09 PM 4.3 1.4 0.8 3 NONE 11/10 AM 4.2 1.3 0.7 2-3 NONE 11/10 PM 4.0 1.1 0.7 2-3 NONE 12/10 AM 4.2 1.3 0.7 2 NONE 12/10 PM 3.8 0.9 0.8 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 4.1 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.0 1.3 1.0 1 NONE 11/10 AM 3.9 1.2 0.9 1 NONE 11/11 PM 3.7 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 AM 3.8 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 PM 3.6 0.9 0.9 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 PM 4.2 1.7 1.3 1 NONE 11/01 AM 4.0 1.5 1.0 1 NONE 11/02 PM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 NONE 12/02 AM 4.1 1.6 1.2 1 NONE 12/02 PM 4.2 1.7 1.2 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 3.2 1.2 1.4 1 MINOR 10/11 PM 3.1 1.1 1.2 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 12/12 AM 2.8 0.8 1.0 1 NONE 12/12 PM 3.0 1.0 1.1 1 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/08 AM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.9 1.1 0.6 1 NONE 11/09 AM 3.7 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 11/10 PM 3.8 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 12/10 AM 3.8 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 12/10 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 6.0 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 10/10 PM 6.0 1.5 0.9 1 NONE 11/10 AM 5.9 1.4 0.9 1 NONE 11/10 PM 5.8 1.3 0.9 1 NONE 12/11 AM 5.9 1.4 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 PM 5.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 4.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.4 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 11/10 AM 4.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 11/10 PM 4.1 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 AM 4.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 PM 3.9 0.9 0.8 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 6.2 1.6 0.9 1 NONE 10/09 PM 6.8 2.2 0.8 1 NONE 11/10 AM 6.3 1.7 0.8 1 NONE 11/10 PM 6.6 2.0 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 AM 6.4 1.8 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 PM 6.3 1.7 0.9 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/08 AM 4.7 1.0 0.7 6 NONE 10/08 PM 4.8 1.1 0.5 6 NONE 11/09 AM 4.6 0.9 0.4 5 NONE 11/09 PM 4.4 0.7 0.3 5 NONE 12/09 AM 4.5 0.8 0.3 5 NONE 12/10 PM 4.2 0.5 0.4 5 NONE
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 22:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to diminish across the region and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 00:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal areas of Delaware and New Jersey. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 00:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 21:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM MST this evening for portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 00:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/02 AM 9.0 2.3 1.6 Minor 10/02 PM 8.0 1.3 1.3 None 11/03 AM 8.6 1.9 1.3 Minor 11/03 PM 8.1 1.4 1.2 None 12/03 AM 8.5 1.8 1.3 Minor Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/03 AM 10.2 2.5 1.5 Minor 10/03 PM 9.5 1.8 1.3 Minor 11/04 AM 10.0 2.3 1.3 Minor 11/04 PM 9.6 1.9 1.2 Minor 12/04 AM 10.0 2.3 1.3 Minor
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville. Target Area: Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Saint Simons Island, or near Darien, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Simons Island, Country Club Estates and Boys Estate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
