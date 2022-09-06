Effective: 2022-09-10 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...A high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/08 AM 3.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.6 1.1 0.6 1 NONE 11/09 AM 3.5 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 11/10 PM 3.7 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 12/10 AM 3.6 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 12/10 PM 3.6 1.1 0.8 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 4.3 1.5 1.2 1-2 NONE 10/10 PM 4.2 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 11/10 AM 4.1 1.3 0.9 1 NONE 11/11 PM 3.8 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 12/11 AM 3.9 1.1 0.7 1 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 4.4 1.5 1.0 3 NONE 10/09 PM 4.3 1.4 0.8 3 NONE 11/10 AM 4.2 1.3 0.7 2-3 NONE 11/10 PM 4.0 1.1 0.7 2-3 NONE 12/10 AM 4.2 1.3 0.7 2 NONE 12/10 PM 3.8 0.9 0.8 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 4.1 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.0 1.3 1.0 1 NONE 11/10 AM 3.9 1.2 0.9 1 NONE 11/11 PM 3.7 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 AM 3.8 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 PM 3.6 0.9 0.9 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 PM 4.2 1.7 1.3 1 NONE 11/01 AM 4.0 1.5 1.0 1 NONE 11/02 PM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 NONE 12/02 AM 4.1 1.6 1.2 1 NONE 12/02 PM 4.2 1.7 1.2 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 3.2 1.2 1.4 1 MINOR 10/11 PM 3.1 1.1 1.2 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 12/12 AM 2.8 0.8 1.0 1 NONE 12/12 PM 3.0 1.0 1.1 1 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/08 AM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.9 1.1 0.6 1 NONE 11/09 AM 3.7 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 11/10 PM 3.8 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 12/10 AM 3.8 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 12/10 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 6.0 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 10/10 PM 6.0 1.5 0.9 1 NONE 11/10 AM 5.9 1.4 0.9 1 NONE 11/10 PM 5.8 1.3 0.9 1 NONE 12/11 AM 5.9 1.4 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 PM 5.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 4.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.4 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 11/10 AM 4.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 11/10 PM 4.1 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 AM 4.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 PM 3.9 0.9 0.8 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 6.2 1.6 0.9 1 NONE 10/09 PM 6.8 2.2 0.8 1 NONE 11/10 AM 6.3 1.7 0.8 1 NONE 11/10 PM 6.6 2.0 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 AM 6.4 1.8 0.8 1 NONE 12/11 PM 6.3 1.7 0.9 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/08 AM 4.7 1.0 0.7 6 NONE 10/08 PM 4.8 1.1 0.5 6 NONE 11/09 AM 4.6 0.9 0.4 5 NONE 11/09 PM 4.4 0.7 0.3 5 NONE 12/09 AM 4.5 0.8 0.3 5 NONE 12/10 PM 4.2 0.5 0.4 5 NONE

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO