Police: Woman arrested in connection to 2021 catalytic converter thefts at business that totaled over $12K
A Middletown woman was arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts at a Milford business that happened in 2021, police say. Yamil Burgos, 26, of Middletown was arrested on Sept. 6 in connection to the thefts. Milford police say on Aug. 21, 2021, a business had converters stolen off company...
Police: Suspects in multiple Westchester smash-and-grabs may be connected
Police are searching for suspects in two Westchester communities after a series of attempted smash and grabs. Yonkers police tell News 12 a group of men tried to get into Papas Gold City Jewelers on Central Avenue in Yonkers on Wednesday afternoon. The owner didn't want to speak on camera...
Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx
The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
Police: Gun seized, suspects driving with motorized stealth license plate flipper
Westchester County police say they recovered a gun after tracking down suspects who fled from authorities earlier in the day. In a Facebook post, police say the suspects were stopped on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and taken into custody. As officers searched the car, they found...
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Police Arrest Suspect in Smash & Grab Attempted Robbery
On September 8, Yonkers Police arrested 31 year old Kenneth Gustus, of the Bronx, for an attempted robbery at Papas Jewelers on Central Park Avenue on September 7. The YPD issued the following statement on Sept. 7, “preliminary investigation informs that an alleged group of smash and grab thieves targeted a jewelry store on Central Avenue in Yonkers earlier today; that group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers. A Westchester County Police unit observed two suspect vehicles in the area of Central Park Avenue and Mile Square Road and attempted to stop the same – the vehicles fled: one crashed on Staunton Street. Three suspects bailed on Staunton Street; Yonkers Police have one person of interest in custody. A search for the other two suspects is on-going. The second vehicle that fled was apprehended in another jurisdiction with additional arrests. Investigators from multiple agencies are collaborating to identify any outstanding perpetrators and bring appropriate charges. There are no threats to community safety at this time, however residents are reminded to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.”
Alert Center: Beacon police search for woman seen taking packages
The City of Beacon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an incident from last week. They released photos of a woman who put packages sitting in a lobby of a building into her bag on Sept. 2. Investigators say they want to interview the...
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Manhattan thief flees after clerk hands back 'give me the money' note
A Manhattan check-cashing clerk refused to hand over cash to a would-be thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed. The NYPD released an image of the suspect Friday following last Tuesday morning’s robbery attempt in Hell’s Kitchen.
State troopers: Driver left scene of Waterbury crash
A man from Terryville is facing a DUI charge after police say he left the scene of an accident in Waterbury. Police say it happened Thursday after 10 p.m. on Route 8 north, just south of Exit 36. A car involved allegedly left. Police say they eventually found that car...
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
POLICE: 2 suspects wanted for multiple smash-and grabs; 1 person in custody
Police are on the hunt for suspects after a series of attempted smash-and-grab robberies. One person of interest is in custody after police say they tried to take off, but crashed their car on Staunton Street in Yonkers. Officials say the search continues for two other suspects who were in...
State police ID victim in fatal Dutchess County crash
State police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Dutchess County on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Camay Price, of Poughkeepsie. Police say Price was driving eastbound on State Route 44 near Brown Road in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday morning. They say he passed two...
Armed Men Posing as DEA Agents Carjack New York City Driver
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department reported today that they are...
Police: 3 men killed after car slams into utility pole in Brookhaven
Police say three people have been killed in a Brookhaven crash. According to police, the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Montauk Highway. Police say the vehicle struck a utility pole, killing three males inside the car. Police have not released the identity or ages of the victims. Anyone...
Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession
A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Police: 4 people shot near Pelham Parkway Houses
The NYPD has confirmed that four people were shot just before 5 p.m. outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in the Bronx. The crime scene is a short walk away from a playground. All four victims are expected to survive. One man News 12 spoke to said he was coming to...
Bridgeport man accused of causing fatal crash appears in court on larceny charges
A Bridgeport man accused of causing a fatal car crash is facing larceny charges for the incident that police say led to it. The family of 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy went to court Thursday seeking justice in his death three weeks ago. Fonseca-Kennedy suffered fatal injuries when his pickup truck on...
Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
Police: Sculpture stolen in Patchogue
Police are searching for who is responsible for stealing a sculpture in Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden on Terry Street.
