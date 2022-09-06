ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx

The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Rochelle, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Arrest Suspect in Smash & Grab Attempted Robbery

On September 8, Yonkers Police arrested 31 year old Kenneth Gustus, of the Bronx, for an attempted robbery at Papas Jewelers on Central Park Avenue on September 7. The YPD issued the following statement on Sept. 7, “preliminary investigation informs that an alleged group of smash and grab thieves targeted a jewelry store on Central Avenue in Yonkers earlier today; that group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers. A Westchester County Police unit observed two suspect vehicles in the area of Central Park Avenue and Mile Square Road and attempted to stop the same – the vehicles fled: one crashed on Staunton Street. Three suspects bailed on Staunton Street; Yonkers Police have one person of interest in custody. A search for the other two suspects is on-going. The second vehicle that fled was apprehended in another jurisdiction with additional arrests. Investigators from multiple agencies are collaborating to identify any outstanding perpetrators and bring appropriate charges. There are no threats to community safety at this time, however residents are reminded to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.”
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Alert Center: Beacon police search for woman seen taking packages

The City of Beacon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an incident from last week. They released photos of a woman who put packages sitting in a lobby of a building into her bag on Sept. 2. Investigators say they want to interview the...
BEACON, NY
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime
News 12

State troopers: Driver left scene of Waterbury crash

A man from Terryville is facing a DUI charge after police say he left the scene of an accident in Waterbury. Police say it happened Thursday after 10 p.m. on Route 8 north, just south of Exit 36. A car involved allegedly left. Police say they eventually found that car...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

State police ID victim in fatal Dutchess County crash

State police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Dutchess County on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Camay Price, of Poughkeepsie. Police say Price was driving eastbound on State Route 44 near Brown Road in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday morning. They say he passed two...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: 3 men killed after car slams into utility pole in Brookhaven

Police say three people have been killed in a Brookhaven crash. According to police, the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Montauk Highway. Police say the vehicle struck a utility pole, killing three males inside the car. Police have not released the identity or ages of the victims. Anyone...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY
News 12

Police: 4 people shot near Pelham Parkway Houses

The NYPD has confirmed that four people were shot just before 5 p.m. outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in the Bronx. The crime scene is a short walk away from a playground. All four victims are expected to survive. One man News 12 spoke to said he was coming to...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy