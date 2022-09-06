Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters
GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
News 12
Bronx tenants say building management office's closure has been too long
Some Bronx tenants voiced their frustrations Friday after they said the management office for their apartment buildings has been closed for over a year. Residents at 1432 Crotona Park East said the management office at their building has been closed since last September. The management company, Crotona Park Redevelopment LLC,...
News 12
Buses to temporarily replace trains on section of Port Jervis line starting Sunday
There are some temporary changes coming to riders who use the Metro-North Port Jervis Line. The MTA announced that buses will substitute for trains on the Port Jervis line from Sept. 11 through Nov. 13. Busing on weekdays will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and all day on...
theexaminernews.com
Examiner+ Excerpt: Old Yorktown Car Dealership Site to House State’s Largest Electric School Bus Company
This is a partial excerpt of a piece published first in our Examiner+ email newsletter. The state’s largest electric school bus company will be moving to the abandoned site of a former Yorktown car dealership to provide new buses, maintenance and charging for districts and to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric.
News 12
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Hazmat team called to Bridgeport office building after person suspected of leaving substance
A hazmat crew was called to a Bridgeport office building Thursday after a dark-colored substance was discovered inside. Bridgeport police, fire, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Fairfield County Hazmat were all dispatched to the building just after 2 p.m. Police say they received a 911 call...
Lane Closures Expected For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford
State officials issued an alert to Northern Westchester motorists about planned lane closures on I-684. Single- and double-lane closures are planned for I-684 southbound at Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) in Bedford on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. The lane closures are set...
townofgoshen.org
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE RDM GOSHEN 17M PROJECT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE RDM GOSHEN 17M PROJECT. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Tuesday, the 20th day of September, 2022, at 7:30pm, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, there will be a Public Hearing conducted by Town of Goshen Zoning Board at Goshen Town Hall, 41 Webster Avenue, Goshen, New York 10924, to provide an opportunity for public comment on the RDM Goshen 17M project. The Applicant has requested an interpretation and area variance for a proposed state-of-the-art 300,000 SF warehouse with related parking, infrastructure, utilities, and other site improvements on property located at 2602 Route 17M within the Town of Goshen, as shown on the Tax Map thereof as Section 12, Block 1, Lot 116. Said property consists of approximately 60.99 +/-acres and is located within the within the Commercial/Office Mixed-Use (CO) Zoning District and the AQ-6 and Floodplain & Ponding Area Overlay Districts.
Register Citizen
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
News 12
Jersey Proud: Injured Newark firefighter leaves hospital to a hero's reception
A firefighter who was injured on the job was discharged to a Jersey Proud reception on Friday. Capt. Dayon Cobbs of the Newark Fire Department wheeled out of St. Barnabas in Livingston to the sound of bagpipes playing and an applause in the background. Cobbs was injured Aug. 13 during...
News 12
Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95
Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Single Daytime Closures Scheduled On I-84 In Putnam County
Be ready for possible travel delays in the coming days. Road crews will close one lane along I-84 eastbound and westbound in Dutchess and Putnam counties on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Single lane closures are planned from 9...
therealdeal.com
New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
News 12
Retired NYC firefighter, Wall Township mayor hopes to raise thousands for the Tunnel to Towers charity
A retired New York City firefighter, and current mayor of Wall Township, hopes to raise thousands of dollars for the Tunnel to Towers charity. Twenty one years ago, Kevin Orender had just retired from the FDNY, Ladder 11, and watched in horror as his friends gave their lives to help so many others.
640 Pelham Road Unit: 2g, New Rochelle, NY 10805 - $229,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 640 Pelham Road Unit: 2g in New Rochelle is listed at $229,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Westchester residents encouraged to conserve water
Westchester County Executive George Latimer is calling on residents to voluntarily change their water use habits to conserve water as the summer drought lingers.
1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507, Ossining, NY 10562 - $400,000
OSSINING, N.Y. — A property at 1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507 in Ossining is listed at $400,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
News 12
Arlington Professional Firefighters in Poughkeepsie warn public of T-shirt sale scam
The Arlington Professional Firefighters in Poughkeepsie is warning the public about a scam being conducted by people impersonating fire department members. According to a Facebook post, individuals claiming to be members of the fire department have been messaging their social media followers about T-shirts for sale. The Arlington Professional Firefighters...
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
