Body found now ruled homicide in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – A friend finds the body of an Arcadia resident and authorities are now calling the death a homicide.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist this morning. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team have been on the scene.

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, around 11:25 am, a woman called 9-1-1. She said she had found the body of her friend.

Crawford County deputies responded to 400 E. Arcadia Street in Arcadia. They found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.

After an autopsy, the coroner ruled Ham’s manner of death a homicide.

If you have information about this crime, authorities urge you to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar . Tips can also be sent to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.

“The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time,” states the KBI.

Stay with KOAM News for updates on this and other breaking news.

Previous Articles out of Crawford County, Kansas

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.