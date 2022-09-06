ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, KS

Body found now ruled homicide in Crawford County

By Stacie Strader
 3 days ago

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – A friend finds the body of an Arcadia resident and authorities are now calling the death a homicide.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist this morning. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team have been on the scene.

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, around 11:25 am, a woman called 9-1-1. She said she had found the body of her friend.

Crawford County deputies responded to 400 E. Arcadia Street in Arcadia. They found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.

After an autopsy, the coroner ruled Ham’s manner of death a homicide.

If you have information about this crime, authorities urge you to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar . Tips can also be sent to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.

“The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time,” states the KBI.

Stay with KOAM News for updates on this and other breaking news.

Susan Ackerson
3d ago

I think I would seriously look into the person that found her I don't mean to be gross or nothing but she didn't have a whole lot of visitors at her house that I know of I thought it was awfully strange that hurt truck was parked so close to a tree when I walked my dog by there it looked like she couldn't have got out on that side of the vehicle I mean she always parked under that same tree but not that close to it I don't know I just wish Genie was still here God bless her

