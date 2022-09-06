ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: 4 people shot near Pelham Parkway Houses

The NYPD has confirmed that four people were shot just before 5 p.m. outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in the Bronx. The crime scene is a short walk away from a playground. All four victims are expected to survive. One man News 12 spoke to said he was coming to...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx

The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate

A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments

Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95

Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Orange County lawmakers push to change how tax breaks are decided

More than two dozen officials in Orange County wrote a letter to their Industrial Development Agency Tuesday, asking them to change their current policy when deciding on tax breaks for new businesses. The IDA board currently votes on tax reductions for new businesses without any input from a municipality or...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting

Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
BROOKLYN, NY

