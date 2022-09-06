Read full article on original website
News 12
Peaceful protest held in Greenburgh to protect mural that is causing controversy
People came together in a peaceful protest in Greenburgh on Friday night to protect a piece of art that is causing controversy. The protest stems from a painting of Louis Farrakhan that makes up part of a mural underneath 1-287 on Manhattan Avenue. News 12 first reported on the controversy...
News 12
Town of Newburgh police report rise in open warrants since bail reform
When it comes to bail reform and whether it works for New York, it depends on who you ask. Advocates for low bail or none at all for low-level crimes say it’s a huge success. Members of law enforcement largely disagree and blame bail reform for increased crime and...
News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
News 12
Retired NYC firefighter, Wall Township mayor hopes to raise thousands for the Tunnel to Towers charity
A retired New York City firefighter, and current mayor of Wall Township, hopes to raise thousands of dollars for the Tunnel to Towers charity. Twenty one years ago, Kevin Orender had just retired from the FDNY, Ladder 11, and watched in horror as his friends gave their lives to help so many others.
News 12
"Warrant Wednesday" shines social media spotlight on wanted suspects in town of Newburgh
Town of Newburgh police are taking to social media to find crime suspects. Authorities are putting up dozens of wanted posters on their Facebook page in a campaign they call "Warrant Wednesday." Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call them at (845) 564-1100. They say...
News 12
Arlington Professional Firefighters in Poughkeepsie warn public of T-shirt sale scam
The Arlington Professional Firefighters in Poughkeepsie is warning the public about a scam being conducted by people impersonating fire department members. According to a Facebook post, individuals claiming to be members of the fire department have been messaging their social media followers about T-shirts for sale. The Arlington Professional Firefighters...
News 12
Police: 4 people shot near Pelham Parkway Houses
The NYPD has confirmed that four people were shot just before 5 p.m. outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in the Bronx. The crime scene is a short walk away from a playground. All four victims are expected to survive. One man News 12 spoke to said he was coming to...
News 12
Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx
The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
News 12
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
News 12
PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate
A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
News 12
Police: Gun seized, suspects driving with motorized stealth license plate flipper
Westchester County police say they recovered a gun after tracking down suspects who fled from authorities earlier in the day. In a Facebook post, police say the suspects were stopped on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and taken into custody. As officers searched the car, they found...
News 12
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
News 12
Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95
Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
News 12
Long Beach firefighter to run 34.3 miles in honor of firefighters killed on 9/11
A Long Beach firefighter will be running 34.3 miles to ground zero for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The number 343 is the number of firefighters who died trying to save others during the attacks. "As I get to 28, 29, 30 miles - yeah it...
News 12
Mount Vernon residents plan protest over future cannabis dispensary locations
Some Mount Vernon residents are planning a protest over concerns about future cannabis dispensary locations. Jesse Van Lew, with Save Mount Vernon, spent Friday afternoon passing out flyers to advertise a protest scheduled for Saturday. He and many other residents fear a medical marijuana dispensary may open on East Third...
News 12
Police: Suspects in multiple Westchester smash-and-grabs may be connected
Police are searching for suspects in two Westchester communities after a series of attempted smash and grabs. Yonkers police tell News 12 a group of men tried to get into Papas Gold City Jewelers on Central Avenue in Yonkers on Wednesday afternoon. The owner didn't want to speak on camera...
News 12
Orange County lawmakers push to change how tax breaks are decided
More than two dozen officials in Orange County wrote a letter to their Industrial Development Agency Tuesday, asking them to change their current policy when deciding on tax breaks for new businesses. The IDA board currently votes on tax reductions for new businesses without any input from a municipality or...
News 12
NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting
Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
