Connecticut State

News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Lawyer who won Fairfield animal cruelty case charged with assault

BRIDGEPORT - A local lawyer has been charged with punching another lawyer outside the Derby courthouse on Wednesday. Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court pending arraignment on Thursday in the Derby courthouse.
DERBY, CT
News 12

PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate

A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater

Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
MONTAUK, NY
newcanaanite.com

Former NCPD Officer Files Discrimination Complaint

A former New Canaan police officer, arrested this year on felony animal cruelty, weapons and explosives charges, has filed a complaint with a state agency saying that the New Canaan Police Department discriminated and retaliated against him. According to a complaint filed by David Rivera with the Commission on Human...
NEW CANAAN, CT
News 12

NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting

Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY
Politics
PIX11

Husband pleads guilty to fatally stabbing wife, accused her of cheating: DA

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A husband was sentenced to 24 years after pleading guilty to stabbing and killing his wife inside their Queens home back in September 2020, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. On Sept. 24, 2020, at around 1:30 a.m., Manuel Villar, 52, went to his wife, Ivette Villar, 43, and accused […]
QUEENS, NY

