News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Register Citizen
Lawyer who won Fairfield animal cruelty case charged with assault
BRIDGEPORT - A local lawyer has been charged with punching another lawyer outside the Derby courthouse on Wednesday. Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court pending arraignment on Thursday in the Derby courthouse.
News 12
PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate
A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
Jury selection begins in Thomas Valva murder trial
In just a few hours, jury selection is set to begin in Riverhead for the murder trial of 8-year-old Thomas Valva.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
Corrections Officer Admits To Impersonating Police, Pulling Women Over In Suffolk County
A former New York State corrections officer has admitted to impersonating a police officer after investigators found he used flashing lights in his personal vehicle to pull unaccompanied women over on Long Island. David Olivari, age 38, of Coram, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond...
Suffolk County Police Department Murders Featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh
Last night, the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad was featured on In Pursuit with...
NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
News 12
Father and son charged in deadly Spring Valley fire want homicide indictments thrown out
The father and son charged in the death of two people during a fire in a Spring Valley adult home want their homicide indictments thrown out. Rockland County Judge Kevin Russo said Wednesday in court that he needs another few weeks to consider the defense's motion to dismiss those charges.
News 12
Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater
Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
danspapers.com
Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
newcanaanite.com
Former NCPD Officer Files Discrimination Complaint
A former New Canaan police officer, arrested this year on felony animal cruelty, weapons and explosives charges, has filed a complaint with a state agency saying that the New Canaan Police Department discriminated and retaliated against him. According to a complaint filed by David Rivera with the Commission on Human...
News 12
NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting
Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
News 12
Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession
A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
State of emergency declared after polio found in Suffolk County wastewater
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency amid “evidence of circulating” polio, the state Department of Health said.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
Husband pleads guilty to fatally stabbing wife, accused her of cheating: DA
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A husband was sentenced to 24 years after pleading guilty to stabbing and killing his wife inside their Queens home back in September 2020, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. On Sept. 24, 2020, at around 1:30 a.m., Manuel Villar, 52, went to his wife, Ivette Villar, 43, and accused […]
News 12
Police: Gun seized, suspects driving with motorized stealth license plate flipper
Westchester County police say they recovered a gun after tracking down suspects who fled from authorities earlier in the day. In a Facebook post, police say the suspects were stopped on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and taken into custody. As officers searched the car, they found...
