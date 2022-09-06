ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State, Oregon women’s basketball series breaks up into two weeks for 22-23 season, no Stanford at home

Oregon State and Oregon play their annual two-game women’s basketball rivalry series on separate weeks, rather than the same weekend, during the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released a framework for the upcoming season’s 18-game conference schedule Thursday. Since 2013, Oregon and OSU have played their series in back-to-back games, except for the 2020-21 pandemic season.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Talkin’ Ducks: Reaction to Oregon’s loss to Georgia; what does the defeat say about the program?; Eastern Washington preview

Last Saturday proved to be a rough one for the Oregon Ducks, who lost 49-3 against Georgia. In this episode of Talkin’ Ducks, which originally aired on Root Sports, the show’s panel of Oregon sports legends, Jordan Kent, Joey Harrington and Anthony Newman, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Aaron Fentress, analyze the game and examine what the lopsided defeat says about the direction of the program.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s James Rawls parlays patience, drive to become an important part of potent defensive line

Patience is prominent in James Rawls’ personal toolbox. It has paid off for the Oregon State Beavers defensive end. Rawls had a goal to play college football, but didn’t receive any FBS or FCS offers during his days at Mira Costa High in Manhattan Beach, California. Good thing, as he didn’t quite have the academics to qualify for a four-year school. So Rawls went the junior college route.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

After long wait, Oregon Ducks’ Marcus Harper poised for 1st career start

By any count, it was a long time since Marcus Harper II had seen meaningful action in a football game. The Oregon Ducks third-year sophomore offensive lineman appeared in six games in 2021 for a total of 16 offensive snaps in lopsided situations. But when left guard Ryan Walk left last week’s season opener against Georgia with a knee injury, it finally was Harper’s time to see significant playing time.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How fast can freshman Jahlil Florence push for bigger role in Oregon Ducks secondary?

If you didn’t watch last week’s game you probably wouldn’t know Jahlil Florence was one of four Oregon true freshmen to debut against Georgia. The cornerback didn’t record a statistic while playing nearly the entire second half, but that’s actually a good sign of things to come. UGA chose not to throw in Florence’s direction so he had fewer opportunities to make plays.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent

There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning reacts to 12-team College Football Playoff: ‘It’s great to have opportunities to go compete’

The most seismic change in the history of college football’s postseason was formally announced on the eve of the Oregon Ducks’ season opener. The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, starting by 2026 and possibly as soon as 2024, saved the Pac-12 from potential extinction and provides stability to a sport that has undergone significant changes over the past year due to conference realignment.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Updated booster shots start arriving in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. - The new, updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now arriving in the state. As of Tuesday, Oregon has received 39,000 shots and they're expecting upwards of 150,000 shots to be delivered to meet the demand. Lane County Public Health said they will be getting their first doses this...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

