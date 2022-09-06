Read full article on original website
Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
National powerhouse program St. John Bosco (California) is set to take on Oregon 6A back-to-back state champion Central Catholic on Friday night in a clash held at Autzen Stadium. For five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher, it's ...
Oregon State, Oregon women’s basketball series breaks up into two weeks for 22-23 season, no Stanford at home
Oregon State and Oregon play their annual two-game women’s basketball rivalry series on separate weeks, rather than the same weekend, during the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released a framework for the upcoming season’s 18-game conference schedule Thursday. Since 2013, Oregon and OSU have played their series in back-to-back games, except for the 2020-21 pandemic season.
Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
Oregon (0-1) vs. Eastern Washington (1-0) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (0-1); Aaron Best, 6th year (42-17) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live online: You can watch this game live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial) or...
Talkin’ Ducks: Reaction to Oregon’s loss to Georgia; what does the defeat say about the program?; Eastern Washington preview
Last Saturday proved to be a rough one for the Oregon Ducks, who lost 49-3 against Georgia. In this episode of Talkin’ Ducks, which originally aired on Root Sports, the show’s panel of Oregon sports legends, Jordan Kent, Joey Harrington and Anthony Newman, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Aaron Fentress, analyze the game and examine what the lopsided defeat says about the direction of the program.
Scouting the Eagles: 5 questions, prediction with an Eastern Washington writer
The Oregon Ducks host the Eastern Washington Eagles in their home opener Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are favored by three touchdowns over the FCS opponent. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to EWU beat reporter Dan Thompson (@Thompson_DS) of the Spokesman-Review to pose five questions and...
Oregon State mailbag: Jack Colletto succession plan, Beavers’ Pac-12 title game chances, fans obsession with Top 25
Readers ask, and we answer in this week’s edition of Oregon State mailbag. Here goes:. We need a succession plan for Jack Colletto to successfully bring on the next hammer. Has anyone asked Smith and Co. who that might be, and if they plan to keep the legacy/weapon going? – @GoBeavs2.
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Oregon State Beavers vs Fresno State Bulldogs 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Oregon State, bidding for its first Top 25 poll appearance since 2014, looks to make a strong case Saturday when the Beavers take on Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. in Valley Children’s Stadium. It is the first time the Beavers have visited Fresno State since 2003.
Oregon State’s James Rawls parlays patience, drive to become an important part of potent defensive line
Patience is prominent in James Rawls’ personal toolbox. It has paid off for the Oregon State Beavers defensive end. Rawls had a goal to play college football, but didn’t receive any FBS or FCS offers during his days at Mira Costa High in Manhattan Beach, California. Good thing, as he didn’t quite have the academics to qualify for a four-year school. So Rawls went the junior college route.
After long wait, Oregon Ducks’ Marcus Harper poised for 1st career start
By any count, it was a long time since Marcus Harper II had seen meaningful action in a football game. The Oregon Ducks third-year sophomore offensive lineman appeared in six games in 2021 for a total of 16 offensive snaps in lopsided situations. But when left guard Ryan Walk left last week’s season opener against Georgia with a knee injury, it finally was Harper’s time to see significant playing time.
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Oregon passes USC for Pac-12 football's top recruiting class
For months, Oregon's battle for a fifth straight Pac-12 football recruiting crown has led to a direct fight with Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans. And during most of that time the Trojans have held a firm grip on the conference crown. That changed this week, as Oregon added a pair of bluechip defensive ...
How fast can freshman Jahlil Florence push for bigger role in Oregon Ducks secondary?
If you didn’t watch last week’s game you probably wouldn’t know Jahlil Florence was one of four Oregon true freshmen to debut against Georgia. The cornerback didn’t record a statistic while playing nearly the entire second half, but that’s actually a good sign of things to come. UGA chose not to throw in Florence’s direction so he had fewer opportunities to make plays.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent
There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
Dan Lanning reacts to 12-team College Football Playoff: ‘It’s great to have opportunities to go compete’
The most seismic change in the history of college football’s postseason was formally announced on the eve of the Oregon Ducks’ season opener. The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, starting by 2026 and possibly as soon as 2024, saved the Pac-12 from potential extinction and provides stability to a sport that has undergone significant changes over the past year due to conference realignment.
Roseburg vs. Nelson football game called off due to poor air quality
The Roseburg and Nelson football teams were able to play the first 24 minutes of their game on Friday night, but poor air quality at halftime forced the two teams to call off the second half of their non-league game with just minutes to go before the second half. Nelson...
OSU’s first woman president retires after 37 years at the university
Rebecca "Becky" Johnson announced her retirement from Oregon State University after initially joining the university for a professor position in 1984.
Updated booster shots start arriving in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. - The new, updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now arriving in the state. As of Tuesday, Oregon has received 39,000 shots and they're expecting upwards of 150,000 shots to be delivered to meet the demand. Lane County Public Health said they will be getting their first doses this...
Oakridge, Westfir evacuated as fire officials expect heat, strong winds to grow Oregon wildfires over weekend
Strong winds and high temperatures are expected to fan wildfires burning in southern and northeastern Oregon this weekend. The fires had consumed nearly 230,000 acres by Friday morning, prompting evacuation orders, school closures and emergency power shut-offs. One of the fastest growing, the Cedar Creek fire burning about 20 miles...
