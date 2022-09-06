Read full article on original website
FBI warns of new sextortion scheme in northern Arkansas including Baxter County
FBI Little Rock is warning area parents and children, in particular boys, of an increase in sextortion schemes in northern Arkansas, with multiple cases in Baxter and Searcy counties being investigated. The scheme has predators trying to coerce boys into sending sexual videos of themselves, then extorting money from the victims.
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
Public may report misuse of "disabled" parking designations
The State of Arkansas has established a process for people to report suspected misuse of a disabled license plate, disabled placard, or a disabled parking space. Reports may be made to the Office of Motor Vehicle of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The office said in a statement...
Arkansas State Police: mother and 2-year-old son injured in shooting on I-430
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they say two people were injured in a shooting near Interstate 430.
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
North Arkansas dispensary reports busy summer months
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - At a medical marijuana dispensary in North Arkansas, business is booming. In August, Arkansans purchased a total of 4,245 pounds of medical marijuana in the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 90,5770 medical marijuana ID cards are distributed. Spring River Dispensary opened in January...
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 44 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons...
Arkansas to receive $13.5 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Arkansas will receive $13,553,391.88 over five years as part of the agreement. In addition to the...
Arkansas named one of the states in the US with the highest smoking rates
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the World Health Organization, a high portion of the world's population uses tobacco, in fact, 22.3% of the global population used tobacco. A report done by NiceRx.com, researched which countries and US states have the highest smoking rates and most deaths caused by smoking.
Mississippi man arrested for stealing vehicle
A Mississippi man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue. After an investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with motor vehicle theft. A...
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
