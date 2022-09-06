ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
menastar.com

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Public may report misuse of "disabled" parking designations

The State of Arkansas has established a process for people to report suspected misuse of a disabled license plate, disabled placard, or a disabled parking space. Reports may be made to the Office of Motor Vehicle of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The office said in a statement...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

North Arkansas dispensary reports busy summer months

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - At a medical marijuana dispensary in North Arkansas, business is booming. In August, Arkansans purchased a total of 4,245 pounds of medical marijuana in the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 90,5770 medical marijuana ID cards are distributed. Spring River Dispensary opened in January...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 44 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas to receive $13.5 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Arkansas will receive $13,553,391.88 over five years as part of the agreement. In addition to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
ARKANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
OMAHA, NE

