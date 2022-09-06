ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open

Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
Geneseo's Working Farm Show is a step back in time

The annual Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s three-day Working Farm Show takes visitors back to what life on the farm was like in an earlier time. This 61st annual show is Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the show grounds, north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88, or one half mile west of Illinois Rt. 92.
Food Rescue Workshop Taking Place September 29 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 9, 2022) — The Quad Cities’ Food Rescue Partnership is excited to return the biennial Food Rescue Workshop into an in-person event on September 29 in Davenport, Iowa. The workshop will feature speakers who cover how food waste and reduction trends have changed during the...
This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors

Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday

MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
Historic QC home with dark past back on market

After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
Lagomarcino’s restaurants closing for winter

Lago’s lunch lovers, you better hit your favorite location while you still can. According to a post on Lagomarcino’s Facebook page, the restaurants in Moline and Davenport will be closed for the winter, starting September 19. The post goes on to say closing the restaurants will allow them to focus on providing customers with their […]
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Free Poverty Simulation and SocioEconomic Differences Workshop on October 18

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 9, 2022) — The Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Extension, St Paul Lutheran Church, EveryChild, and River Bend Food Bank are joining forces to offer an in-person simulation about living in poverty and workshop on SocioEconomic Differences on October 18, 2022, 8AM-12:30PM, at St Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash

OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
