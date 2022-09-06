Read full article on original website
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's Working Farm Show is a step back in time
The annual Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s three-day Working Farm Show takes visitors back to what life on the farm was like in an earlier time. This 61st annual show is Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the show grounds, north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88, or one half mile west of Illinois Rt. 92.
rcreader.com
Food Rescue Workshop Taking Place September 29 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 9, 2022) — The Quad Cities’ Food Rescue Partnership is excited to return the biennial Food Rescue Workshop into an in-person event on September 29 in Davenport, Iowa. The workshop will feature speakers who cover how food waste and reduction trends have changed during the...
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors
Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
What Do You Want For Dinner? Check Out Your Options With The QuadCities.com Local Restaurants Listings!
Check out our awesome listing of area restaurants offering carry-out, drive-through and pickup options!. QuadCities.com offers you a list of local restaurants, bars and cafes that serve up a number of your favorite dishes. If you have information about a businesses not listed here, please feel free to send a...
Here’s When You Can See Bright Fall Foliage In Iowa, Illinois, & Wisconsin This Year
Summer is behind us and we're not far away from peak fall foliage season here in the Midwest. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that peak fall colors generally happen the weekend closest to October 10th. It's about the last week of September to the second week of October.
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
Lagomarcino’s restaurants closing for winter
Lago’s lunch lovers, you better hit your favorite location while you still can. According to a post on Lagomarcino’s Facebook page, the restaurants in Moline and Davenport will be closed for the winter, starting September 19. The post goes on to say closing the restaurants will allow them to focus on providing customers with their […]
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
KWQC
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
rcreader.com
Free Poverty Simulation and SocioEconomic Differences Workshop on October 18
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 9, 2022) — The Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Extension, St Paul Lutheran Church, EveryChild, and River Bend Food Bank are joining forces to offer an in-person simulation about living in poverty and workshop on SocioEconomic Differences on October 18, 2022, 8AM-12:30PM, at St Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Quad City Driver’s Car Struck By Train While Looking At Cruise Liner
Yesterday afternoon, a car was struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Davenport Iowa. The Viking Riverboat cruise ship had just docked for the first time at River Heritage Park. City, company officials, and Quad-Cities tourism advocates held a ribbon cutting. Dozens of residents came to see the boat.
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Walcott Elementary School parents, community react to potential closure
WALCOTT, Iowa — In 1956, Walcott Elementary became part of the Davenport School District. Today, the school is in danger of being closed and converted into a junior high school. "Why would they do that?" asked Kirk Koberg, a member of Walcott City Council. "That's the question everybody is...
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
'Thoughtful and compassionate' l Ceremony honors first female chief judge in Iowa
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As more women fill high-level leadership positions across the country, the same can be said in the Quad Cities area. A ceremony held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 9, celebrated the first female chief judge named to Iowa courts, Bobbi Alpers, with a special portrait.
