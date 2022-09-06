Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 9, 2022
WTI crude oil is in correction mode, as the commodity is retreating to a falling trend line that coincides with Fibonacci retracement levels. Price is currently testing the 38.2% Fib at the $83.80 per barrel level. If this holds as resistance, the commodity price could slump back to the swing...
Oil edges up from seven-month low as Russia threatens export halt
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Crude prices edged up about 1% on Thursday after dropping to a seven-month low in the prior session as some technical traders bought the dip and Russia threatened to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers.
WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The WTI crude oil on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $86.11, before finding strong trendline resistance at $89.39. The light crude oil price continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
Gold Firms Above $1,700 Amid Weaker DXY, US Treasury Yields
Gold futures firmed above $1,700 to finish the trading week following a middle-of-the-road August jobs report. The yellow metal has taken over the last month, despite topping $1,800 and showing exceptional momentum. Will gold continue to bounce after touching a six-week low?. October gold advanced $16.10, or 0.94%, to $1,725.40...
Crude Rallies on Weaker DXY; Investors Buy After a Case of Oil Overselling
Crude oil futures are rallying to finish the trading week, but they will still record a weekly loss. Energy commodities were hammered this week as recession fears and demand concerns weighed on oil and natural gas. But is crude oversold at this point? The latest increase might suggest investors are buying the dip amid market tightness?
The Fed is making a big mistake with its outsized interest rate hikes as inflation turns into deflation, Ark's Cathie Wood says
Cathie Wood believes the Fed has gone too far in its bid to tame inflation via interest rate hikes. She argues that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators that show inflation, while leading indicators show signs of deflation. "Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from...
US Dollar Weakens on Goldilocks August Jobs Report, Sending Stocks Higher
The US dollar weakened on Friday as investors cheered a slightly softer August jobs report. Financial markets had braced for more strong labor data, but then when the figure came in as expected, equities rallied on the news. As a result, the greenback took a hit. According to the Bureau...
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at 109.024
The US dollar currency index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 108.550 to trade at about 109.024. The USDX appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After the US NFPs
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off the overbought conditions of the 14-hour...
This Week's Inflation Number Will Drive The Next Leg Of This Market
Here's what I'm watching this week regarding stocks, bonds and the Fed.
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9965
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0026 to trade at about 0.9965 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair also appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now pulled back to trade...
US Dollar Index Rallies to New Multi-Year Highs After Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar currency index on Friday spiked to new multi-year highs of about 109.987, following the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Surges Again on Hawkish Federal Reserve, Mixed Data
The US dollar soared again to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week as the international reserve currency shows no signs of reversing its meteoric gains. The greenback surged on mixed economic data, weaker equities, and growing expectations of an ultra-hawkish Federal Reserve. What is next for the buck?. The S&P...
GBP/USD Falls to New Multi-Year Lows After the US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday fell to a new multi-year low of about 1.1510 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones jumped around 193 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Federal Reserve Bank of...
The Eiffel Tower’s extravagant lights are coming into question during Europe’s energy crisis—and will likely be shut off early
City hall in Paris is expected to propose turning off the landmark’s illumination before midnight, a report says.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 07, 2022
Stock futures are trading slightly positive in an attempt to erase the losing streak. U.S stock market might open higher today as the index futures are trading upward before the opening bell. Despite the situation, traders might want to stay on the bearish side as this month’s FOMC meeting looming. All eyes are expecting a rate-hike and possibly an aggressive one. At the current time, the energy crisis in Europe worsens as Russia once again blocks the gas supply to Europe. Analysts think that ECB will introduce a big rate hike to combat the current rising inflation.
CAD/JPY Bullish Above 106.00 Amid Gas Worries, BOC, Canada Employment
The CAD/JPY currency pair started the week on a good note, around 106.63, as bulls get ready for the important Bank of Canada (BOC) monetary policy decision and Canada employment data, even though the bloc is having trouble with oil prices. The developments put the pair back on the bulls’ radar but worries about Canada’s main export, WTI crude oil, slowing the momentum to the upside.
EUR/USD Stands Above 0.9955; Bulls Have a Clear Path Forward
The eur to US dollar exchange rate has been consolidating its early week losses as traders await the opening of Asian markets and critical US data on Tuesday. The primary currency pair has slightly recovered, currently trading at 0.9950, after hitting its lowest levels since late 2002. Recent purchases of...
FXDailyReport.com
