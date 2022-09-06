Stock futures are trading slightly positive in an attempt to erase the losing streak. U.S stock market might open higher today as the index futures are trading upward before the opening bell. Despite the situation, traders might want to stay on the bearish side as this month’s FOMC meeting looming. All eyes are expecting a rate-hike and possibly an aggressive one. At the current time, the energy crisis in Europe worsens as Russia once again blocks the gas supply to Europe. Analysts think that ECB will introduce a big rate hike to combat the current rising inflation.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO