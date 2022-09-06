ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 9, 2022

WTI crude oil is in correction mode, as the commodity is retreating to a falling trend line that coincides with Fibonacci retracement levels. Price is currently testing the 38.2% Fib at the $83.80 per barrel level. If this holds as resistance, the commodity price could slump back to the swing...
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Firms Above $1,700 Amid Weaker DXY, US Treasury Yields

Gold futures firmed above $1,700 to finish the trading week following a middle-of-the-road August jobs report. The yellow metal has taken over the last month, despite topping $1,800 and showing exceptional momentum. Will gold continue to bounce after touching a six-week low?. October gold advanced $16.10, or 0.94%, to $1,725.40...
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After the US NFPs

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off the overbought conditions of the 14-hour...
Business Insider

US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones jumped around 193 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Federal Reserve Bank of...
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 07, 2022

Stock futures are trading slightly positive in an attempt to erase the losing streak. U.S stock market might open higher today as the index futures are trading upward before the opening bell. Despite the situation, traders might want to stay on the bearish side as this month’s FOMC meeting looming. All eyes are expecting a rate-hike and possibly an aggressive one. At the current time, the energy crisis in Europe worsens as Russia once again blocks the gas supply to Europe. Analysts think that ECB will introduce a big rate hike to combat the current rising inflation.
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/JPY Bullish Above 106.00 Amid Gas Worries, BOC, Canada Employment

The CAD/JPY currency pair started the week on a good note, around 106.63, as bulls get ready for the important Bank of Canada (BOC) monetary policy decision and Canada employment data, even though the bloc is having trouble with oil prices. The developments put the pair back on the bulls’ radar but worries about Canada’s main export, WTI crude oil, slowing the momentum to the upside.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

