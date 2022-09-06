Read full article on original website
Cardinals break insane MLB 0-817 cold streak you won’t believe is real
Entering the bottom of the ninth leading by four runs, the Washington Nationals (and the rest of the MLB for that matter) can smell the sweet scent of victory. All Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan must do is get three outs, but facing the heart of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting order led by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt isn’t the easiest of tasks.
Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race
John Smoltz is a legend, especially in the eyes of Atlanta Braves fans, but the Hall of Famer did not hesitate in saying that the New York Mets are “the team to beat” in the National League during a recent appearance on the FLippin’ Bats Podcast. That is despite the roll the Braves are having […] The post Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols reveals the 1 key Tony La Russa taught him with Cardinals that led to a Hall of Fame career
St. Louis Cardinals future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols recently revealed one crucial lesson that former manager Tony La Russa taught him at a young age, per Audacy. Pujols revealed that the piece of advice from La Russa stemmed from 2001, which happened to be his rookie season. Meanwhile, Tony La Russa was managing in […] The post Albert Pujols reveals the 1 key Tony La Russa taught him with Cardinals that led to a Hall of Fame career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt drops 46-word truth-bomb on chasing first NL Triple Crown since 1937
Paul Goldschmidt is looking to achieve something more than just his first MVP in the 2022 season. The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman is in the midst of his best ever season. He is chasing a Triple Crown, which would make him the first National League player to do so since Joe Medwick, who did […] The post Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt drops 46-word truth-bomb on chasing first NL Triple Crown since 1937 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are mired by injuries right now, and fans were hoping for some type of optimistic update regarding Matt Carpenter. Aaron Boone spoke on Carpenter’s foot injury on Wednesday, and unfortunately, the results aren’t very encouraging. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone revealed that the latest X-rays on Carpenter’s foot did show signs of […] The post Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race
Fresh off a dominant 10-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets just regained their division lead over the Atlanta Braves, with the 87-51 Mets holding a mere 0.5 game advantage over the 86-51 Braves for the NL East lead. During such a pressure-packed situation, it’s always useful for players to have a […] The post Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West
The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge serves up stern take on teams giving him Barry Bonds treatment
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 55th home run of the season on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday. From there on out, the Twins basically refused to pitch to the behemoth. Judge was intentionally walked three times during the night cap.
2022 MLB Odds: Albert Pujols Career Home Run Total Prediction
The magic number is down to five! Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just five home runs away from 700 for his immaculate career. There is just one month of baseball remaining. Can one of history’s best hitters reach 700? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Albert Pujols career home run prediction and pick.
The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back
Not much has gone right for the New York Yankees since the All-Star break, and that continued on Tuesday when it was announced they were sending Anthony Rizzo to the injured list. Rizzo had been dealing with a back injury recently, so while it’s not entirely surprising, it is a bit of a letdown considering […] The post The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks’ brutal campaign goes from bad to worse with costly meathead error vs. Rays
The New York Yankees are playing awful baseball right now. It feels weird to say it, especially since they were on pace to hit the 120-win mark at some point in the season. Now, though, New York is merely a shell of their first-half selves. Their hitting outside of Aaron Judge has been atrocious, and their pitchers can’t bail out their hitters every game.
Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute brings back old reactions from Aaron Judge, Yankees players
The New York Yankees are holding a Hall of Fame tribute ceremony for legendary shortstop Derek Jeter on Friday night. The current Yankees players, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, originally took some time to shout out “The Captain” on Twitter when he retired. The New York Yankees Twitter account recently posted some of the best original […] The post Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute brings back old reactions from Aaron Judge, Yankees players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Orioles player who must step up in AL Wild Card race with Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be at the bottom of the best division of MLB, but they shut down all expectations this season. The tanking for the acquisition of talented prospects is starting to reap its benefits as prospects like Adley Rutchsman, Cedric Mullens, and Austin Hays have been phenomenal this season.
Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022
Step aside, Aaron Judge, there’s a new home run king in town. Sure, the New York Yankees slugger has hit 55 home runs on the season, and he’s chasing after the AL record for most home runs in a season set by Roger Maris with 61, but has he hit a 504-foot moonshot in-game? ‘I […] The post Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury
The New York Yankees are reportedly working Oswald Cabrera out at first base, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Cabrera has experience at multiple positions in both the infield and outfield. However, learning how to play first base will be a new challenge for him. Hoch also reports that Aaron Boone said it could be a […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Outraged fans over MLB pitch clock, new rules must see one expert’s take
For the MLB, the game will look much, much different than it currently is on 2023 after major rule changes, such as the introduction of a pitch clock and a ban on defensive shifts, were approved recently. The pitch clock, which is set at 15 seconds with the bases empty...
Derek Jeter gets 100% real on Aaron Judge’s special season with Yankees
Derek Jeter may not be able to always watch the New York York Yankees’ games this 2022, but he is well aware of the season Aaron Judge is having and how special it is. Speaking during his tribute night at Yankees Stadium–with the team celebrating his 2020 Hall of Fame induction–Jeter took the time to talk about the franchise and their playoff push. He then gave Judge a special shout-out as he emphasized that fans better enjoy the show he is putting.
White Sox receive positive Tony La Russa update after stepping away due to health issues
The Chicago White Sox remain squarely in the AL Central hunt, as they are only 2 games behind leaders Cleveland Guardians, and they clearly need every bit of help they can get. That help may come in the form of the return of 77-year old manager, Tony La Russa. More...
