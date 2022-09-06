ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ClutchPoints

Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race

John Smoltz is a legend, especially in the eyes of Atlanta Braves fans, but the Hall of Famer did not hesitate in saying that the New York Mets are “the team to beat” in the National League during a recent appearance on the FLippin’ Bats Podcast. That is despite the roll the Braves are having […] The post Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols reveals the 1 key Tony La Russa taught him with Cardinals that led to a Hall of Fame career

St. Louis Cardinals future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols recently revealed one crucial lesson that former manager Tony La Russa taught him at a young age, per Audacy. Pujols revealed that the piece of advice from La Russa stemmed from 2001, which happened to be his rookie season. Meanwhile, Tony La Russa was managing in […] The post Albert Pujols reveals the 1 key Tony La Russa taught him with Cardinals that led to a Hall of Fame career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt drops 46-word truth-bomb on chasing first NL Triple Crown since 1937

Paul Goldschmidt is looking to achieve something more than just his first MVP in the 2022 season. The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman is in the midst of his best ever season. He is chasing a Triple Crown, which would make him the first National League player to do so since Joe Medwick, who did […] The post Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt drops 46-word truth-bomb on chasing first NL Triple Crown since 1937 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are mired by injuries right now, and fans were hoping for some type of optimistic update regarding Matt Carpenter. Aaron Boone spoke on Carpenter’s foot injury on Wednesday, and unfortunately, the results aren’t very encouraging. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone revealed that the latest X-rays on Carpenter’s foot did show signs of […] The post Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race

Fresh off a dominant 10-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets just regained their division lead over the Atlanta Braves, with the 87-51 Mets holding a mere 0.5 game advantage over the 86-51 Braves for the NL East lead. During such a pressure-packed situation, it’s always useful for players to have a […] The post Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West

The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

2022 MLB Odds: Albert Pujols Career Home Run Total Prediction

The magic number is down to five! Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just five home runs away from 700 for his immaculate career. There is just one month of baseball remaining. Can one of history’s best hitters reach 700? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Albert Pujols career home run prediction and pick.
ClutchPoints

The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back

Not much has gone right for the New York Yankees since the All-Star break, and that continued on Tuesday when it was announced they were sending Anthony Rizzo to the injured list. Rizzo had been dealing with a back injury recently, so while it’s not entirely surprising, it is a bit of a letdown considering […] The post The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Yankees LF Aaron Hicks’ brutal campaign goes from bad to worse with costly meathead error vs. Rays

The New York Yankees are playing awful baseball right now. It feels weird to say it, especially since they were on pace to hit the 120-win mark at some point in the season. Now, though, New York is merely a shell of their first-half selves. Their hitting outside of Aaron Judge has been atrocious, and their pitchers can’t bail out their hitters every game.
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute brings back old reactions from Aaron Judge, Yankees players

The New York Yankees are holding a Hall of Fame tribute ceremony for legendary shortstop Derek Jeter on Friday night. The current Yankees players, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, originally took some time to shout out “The Captain” on Twitter when he retired. The New York Yankees Twitter account recently posted some of the best original […] The post Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute brings back old reactions from Aaron Judge, Yankees players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022

Step aside, Aaron Judge, there’s a new home run king in town. Sure, the New York Yankees slugger has hit 55 home runs on the season, and he’s chasing after the AL record for most home runs in a season set by Roger Maris with 61, but has he hit a 504-foot moonshot in-game? ‘I […] The post Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury

The New York Yankees are reportedly working Oswald Cabrera out at first base, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Cabrera has experience at multiple positions in both the infield and outfield. However, learning how to play first base will be a new challenge for him. Hoch also reports that Aaron Boone said it could be a […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter gets 100% real on Aaron Judge’s special season with Yankees

Derek Jeter may not be able to always watch the New York York Yankees’ games this 2022, but he is well aware of the season Aaron Judge is having and how special it is. Speaking during his tribute night at Yankees Stadium–with the team celebrating his 2020 Hall of Fame induction–Jeter took the time to talk about the franchise and their playoff push. He then gave Judge a special shout-out as he emphasized that fans better enjoy the show he is putting.
