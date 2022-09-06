Read full article on original website
Pleo Teams With Yapily to Power SMB Cash Flow
Automated expense management system Pleo is partnering with open banking application programming interface (API) startup Yapily to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage cash flow. The collaboration between FinTech unicorn Pleo and Yapily will enable a simplified payments experience for U.K. users, according to a blog post on Thursday...
Emerging Nations Woo Crypto With Economic Zones, Relaxed Rules
Binance is working with crypto-friendly Nigeria to create a digital economic zone aimed at enticing blockchain and cryptocurrency companies to set up shop in Africa’s largest country. The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority hopes to set up a virtual free zone, a type of special economic zone in which...
French Startup Pledg, Credit Insurer Allianz Trade Partner on B2B BNPL
French payment solutions startup Pledg and credit insurance company Allianz Trade have partnered to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. With this solution, B2B sellers will be able to offer their customers deferred or split payments, instantly, while still receiving immediate and...
FTX Helps Raise Crypto Startup Mysten Labs Valuation to $2B
Cryptocurrency startup Mysten Labs has raised $300 million, bringing the valuation of the firm to more than $2 billion. As the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Sept. 8), the funding round was led by FTX Ventures and will allow Mysten — founded by former executives from Meta's crypto business — to hire staff and expand into the Asia-Pacific region.
Luxury Resort Palazzo Versace Dubai Accepts Crypto via Binance
Palazzo Versace Dubai, a hotel and resort completed in Culture Village by Dubai Creek in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for dining, stays and spa experiences. Located on the Jaddaf Waterfront, Palazzo Versace Dubai is offering guests the option to pay with crypto throughout their...
Future FinTech Unit Advances Move to Add Alpha Intl Securities
A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), signed a...
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Companies Tackle Commerce Challenges
Today in B2B payments, Reach adds an integration that lets online merchants more quickly start selling internationally, Arcadier chooses Nuvei to meet the payments needs of different marketplaces and Bond helps companies deploy commercial charge cards without having to write code. Plus, Standard Chartered tests MonetaGo’s solution for duplicate financing fraud, and Briq acquires Swipez.
Today in Crypto: SEC's Gensler Says Crypto Intermediaries Should Register; Brazil Tops 1M Registered Crypto Users
Some Celsius Network borrowers want a bankruptcy court to get an independent examiner to look into the lender’s financials – though not one working for the U.S. Trustee office, Coindesk wrote. Celsius had filed for bankruptcy protection this summer, and the attorneys for the company think it can...
EMEA Daily: BoE Could See Shakeup as New UK Chancellor Seeks to Control Inflation
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the United Kingdom’s new chancellor spent his first full day in office meeting leaders from the financial sector and discussing the country’s high inflation. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) singled out three potential use cases for a digital euro.
What’s a Wrapped Token: Cross-Chain Cryptos Open Blockchain Commerce
If you want to do business or invest in crypto, sending funds from one blockchain to another is one of the biggest hassles. Cross-chain payments are particularly problematic in decentralized finance (DeFi), where yield-farming profits often rely on moving funds from one project to another quickly. But any commerce between different blockchains requires using a native token from the correct chain.
MTN Partners With Dooka for Digital Supply Chain Solution
Pan-African telecom giant MTN Group has signed a partnership agreement with Johannesburg-based business-to-business (B2B) marketplace operator Dooka. The new partnership, announced by Dooka in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release, will help to transform MTN’s supply chain and lead to “digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN’s suppliers,” the company said.
A Rough Guide to Europe’s Open Banking Platforms
It is now nearly seven years since the European Commission passed the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and nearly three years since the final deadline for all businesses within the European Union to comply with PSD2’s technical standards. Stepping up to help banks meet the requirements of the directive...
Figure Technologies Launches a Scalable BaaS Solution for Banks, FinTechs
FinTech Figure Technologies is launching a new banking and payment business called Figure Payments Corp., the company announced Wednesday (Sept. 7). According to the announcement, Figure Pay, a subsidiary of Figure Payments Corp., will deliver Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings through a highly scalable, quickly deployable application programming interface (API)-driven platform. Figure Pay will offer two platforms: one focused on banks, and another focused on FinTechs, non-banks and retailers.
EMEA Daily: Cazoo Pulls Out of EU; Pleo Teams With Yapily
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the online car seller Cazoo announced that it would wind down its business in mainland Europe and Pleo and Yapily unveiled a new SMB cashflow solution. Following a strategic review of its business in mainland Europe, Cazoo Thursday announced in a statement...
Bank Battle Looms if Treasury Throws Weight Behind Digital Dollar
A report that the Treasury Department is going to recommend the creation of a digital dollar right up to the point of deciding whether one is actually in the national interest is effectively recommending the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). The news came from crypto industry...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Announce Acquisitions
Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR acquires Plugsurfing to facilitate payment for electric vehicle (EV) charging in Europe, while TimePayment buys QuickSpark to combine the two companies’ tools for the vendor finance industry. Plus, Mesh Payments raises $60 million, while CashFlo raises $8.7 million. Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has...
OCC Head Reiterates Banking Regulators’ Cautious Approach to Crypto
Recent events have reinforced the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) position that lenders must ask permission before participating in the cryptocurrency industry and must show that such activity would be totally safe, the acting head of the agency reportedly said Wednesday (Sept. 7) at a conference. Speaking...
Darktrace Shares Plummet as Takeover Deal Collapses
Shares in Darktrace tumbled more than 30% on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning after private equity group Thoma Bravo announced it would not make an offer for the British cybersecurity firm. In a statement reported in the Financial Times, Darktrace said “early stage discussions took place with Thoma Bravo about a...
