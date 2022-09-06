ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

ARREST MADE IN ROAD RAGE HOMICIDE ON HIGHWAY 18 IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON

POLK COUNTY, OR (September 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that OSP Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13, 2022 on Highway 18. Suspect Vehicle-BMW A suspect was developed, and...
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Body of drowning victim recovered from Willamette River, deputies say

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The body of a man determined to have drowned was recovered from the Willamette River on Friday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said marine deputies found the body at about 5 p.m. on September 2 in the waterway near downtown Corvallis. Detectives said they were eventually able to determine the identity of the drowned man as Jeffrey Alan Pearce, 45, of Corvallis. They said he was not wearing a life jacket.
CORVALLIS, OR
yachatsnews.com

Unsolved mysteries: How a former Maryland policeman living in Yachats is trying to bring closure to Eugene cold cases

YACHATS – At every 5:30 a.m. every Thursday, Drew Tracy jumps into his truck and begins the 98-mile drive to the Eugene Police Department for an 8 o’clock meeting. Once there, Tracy and three other retired law enforcement officials gather to sort out their chores for that day and the next week to help chip away at clearing the department’s 30 unsolved homicides or violent attacks dating back to 1962.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river

A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
CORVALLIS, OR
oregontoday.net

Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8

Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
POLK COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Sept. 7 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Sept. 7 - Jessica Ann Cole, 34, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for delivery of heroin. - Carmen Marie Collins, 52, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS) - Jessie...
NEWBERG, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Florence Woman & Child, Sept. 7

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34 year old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Rd on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 ½ year old daughter Skye Williams and has not been seen or heard from since. Kristin is described as a white female, 5’5”, heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female, 2’9”, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Kristin or her daughter, please contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.
FLORENCE, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues

By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
HILLSBORO, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER ISSUES PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF NOTICE

Pacific Power has notified approximately 12,000 customers in Douglas, Linn, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager said, “Our advanced modeling is indicating...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
OREGON STATE

