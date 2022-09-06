Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
ARREST MADE IN ROAD RAGE HOMICIDE ON HIGHWAY 18 IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR (September 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that OSP Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13, 2022 on Highway 18. Suspect Vehicle-BMW A suspect was developed, and...
Suspect in Polk County road rage incident charged with murder
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident on Highway 18 in Polk County on July 13.
yachatsnews.com
Smoldering rags in Drift Inn’s laundry results in Highway 101 closure for 45 minutes Friday
YACHATS – U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Yachats was closed for 45 minutes Friday afternoon as firefighters sought to find the source of a strong, smoky odor at the Drift Inn’s motel. The source turned out to be smoldering, oily rags left in a large plastic container in...
kptv.com
Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
Woman arrested after fatal car crash in Salem
A fatal traffic collision on Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman.
Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
yachatsnews.com
Strong east winds, dry conditions put Lincoln County fire officials on edge; Pacific Power may cut electricity to Otis area by 10 a.m. Friday
The utility that provides electricity to rural communities in north Lincoln County says it may cut power to customers there by 10 a.m. Friday as a precaution to lower the chance of wildfires in the Salmon River canyon. Changing from a warning on Wednesday, Pacific Power said Thursday it may...
kezi.com
Body of drowning victim recovered from Willamette River, deputies say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The body of a man determined to have drowned was recovered from the Willamette River on Friday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said marine deputies found the body at about 5 p.m. on September 2 in the waterway near downtown Corvallis. Detectives said they were eventually able to determine the identity of the drowned man as Jeffrey Alan Pearce, 45, of Corvallis. They said he was not wearing a life jacket.
yachatsnews.com
Unsolved mysteries: How a former Maryland policeman living in Yachats is trying to bring closure to Eugene cold cases
YACHATS – At every 5:30 a.m. every Thursday, Drew Tracy jumps into his truck and begins the 98-mile drive to the Eugene Police Department for an 8 o’clock meeting. Once there, Tracy and three other retired law enforcement officials gather to sort out their chores for that day and the next week to help chip away at clearing the department’s 30 unsolved homicides or violent attacks dating back to 1962.
philomathnews.com
Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river
A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
oregontoday.net
Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8
Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
Sept. 7 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Sept. 7 - Jessica Ann Cole, 34, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for delivery of heroin. - Carmen Marie Collins, 52, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS) - Jessie...
oregontoday.net
Missing Florence Woman & Child, Sept. 7
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34 year old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Rd on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 ½ year old daughter Skye Williams and has not been seen or heard from since. Kristin is described as a white female, 5’5”, heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female, 2’9”, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Kristin or her daughter, please contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
yachatsnews.com
Public meeting on Yachats’ homeless issues draws 45 people for information, questions and a search for solutions
YACHATS — How big an issue is homelessness in Yachats? You might gauge its scope by the turnout for a public meeting on the topic — 45 people, streaming into the Commons Pavilion for a session led by City Manager Heide Lambert. “This is a difficult topic that...
Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
kqennewsradio.com
kptv.com
