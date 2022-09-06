The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34 year old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Rd on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 ½ year old daughter Skye Williams and has not been seen or heard from since. Kristin is described as a white female, 5’5”, heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female, 2’9”, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Kristin or her daughter, please contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO