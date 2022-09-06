ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

KWTX

Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - In a day and age when technology rules everything...sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics. For more than four decades, Walton “Bo” Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, has been helping police officers across the country avoid serious accidents. “I feel like I...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur barbershop owned by veterans got start during Harvey relief

Settled on Procter Street just a few blocks down from Woodworth Boulevard sits a barbershop filled with camaraderie, patriotism and a unique start. Where Hurricane Harvey drove some people out of Southeast Texas, it brought Kris Hardie and his wife, Shawndrika, to Port Arthur. While this is her hometown, Hardie...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Veterans who served in top-secret units reunite, share stories after years of mandatory silence

BEAUMONT, Texas — A unique group of veterans met in Beaumont, relishing on the fact that they can finally share their stories from overseas after years of mandatory silence. The veterans served in Detachment 'A' and PSSE Special Forces Berlin, two top-secret Green Beret units that worked to fight communism in west Germany. The men worked and lived in west Germany as undercover spies from 1956 to 1984, when Detachment 'A' was compromised.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery

A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
TEXAS STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Family Arranges Search For Convicted Murderer

Jasper, Texas - The family of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar is arranging a ground search to be held this weekend in the area where he was last seen. The family is asking for volunteers to assist in the effort which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hemphill BBQ, located on the corner of Highway 83 and FM 3121. From there, searchers will fan out into the surrounding wooded areas to search for any trace of Edgar. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking through heavily wooded areas. Matthew Hoy Edgar was last seen in January. He failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of his trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. Recently, Edgar was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Post Office box vandalized again

PORT NECHES — The mail dropbox outside of the Port Neches branch Post Office was damaged and a police report filed. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said they received a report of the criminal mischief to the dropbox on Monday in which the door to the box had been pried open.
PORT NECHES, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont sold to Florida company

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas' only Harley-Davidson dealership has been sold to a Florida company. The Ed Morse Automotive Group has purchased Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont along with it's sister dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, the company announced in a Tuesday news release. Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont was...
BEAUMONT, TX
KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX
