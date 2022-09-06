Jasper, Texas - The family of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar is arranging a ground search to be held this weekend in the area where he was last seen. The family is asking for volunteers to assist in the effort which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hemphill BBQ, located on the corner of Highway 83 and FM 3121. From there, searchers will fan out into the surrounding wooded areas to search for any trace of Edgar. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking through heavily wooded areas. Matthew Hoy Edgar was last seen in January. He failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of his trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. Recently, Edgar was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

JASPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO