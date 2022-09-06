Read full article on original website
WOWT
Hands Across the Bridge connects Nebraska, Iowa for National Recovery Month
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September is National Recovery Month, a period of time to promote the benefits of treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. In the Omaha-metro the month is celebrated by using a bridge to connect Nebraska and Iowa to promote the message that recovery is possible.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
News Channel Nebraska
Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans in stockings large and small
One August morning, I noticed an envelope with first class postage – postal speak for Potentially Important – from a bank where I do not bank, sandwiched between the bills and the junk mail. Inside, I discovered some potentially exciting news indeed: I’d overpaid a credit card balance,...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found
RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
York News-Times
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
News Channel Nebraska
Moisture, cooler conditions coming to Nebraska after record-high temperatures Thursday
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A day after record-breaking temperatures scorched Nebraska, cooler conditions are arriving across the state. Sidney, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Imperial and Valentine all logged new record highs on Thursday. Sidney had record breaking heat for the third consecutive day. The southern panhandle town hit 102 degrees for the...
iheart.com
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released
Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Lincoln-Lancaster County update. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing...
York News-Times
Friday, September 9 weather update for southeast Nebraska
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
1011now.com
New law to significantly reduce Robocallers in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Robocalls and scam callers are a top complaint to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. “People are frustrated by these robocalls, citing numerous calls on a daily basis,” Sothan said. But Sothan is optimistic this won’t be a problem forever. He says the FCC’s TRACED Act,...
WOWT
University of Nebraska enrollment slipping; state colleges see increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The president of the University of Nebraska system says it will be “all hands on deck” to bring enrollment back up. Overall student enrollment declined 2.6% from last year; Nebraska residents attending UNL dropped 1.8%. NU President Ted Carter said the numbers weren’t shocking,...
KETV.com
Country music superstar Luke Bryan to perform in Nebraska as part of 2022 Farm Tour
MURDOCK, Neb. — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is coming to Nebraska. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" will be performing in Murdock, which is located in Cass County, on Sept. 22 as part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan's show will be at the Stock Hay & Grain...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces plans to provide rural broadband access across the state
LINCOLN, Neb. — it's an essential piece of today's society. "Broadband falls into that same category of infrastructure that is necessary for what we do today," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Gov. Ricketts announced Wednesday the state is putting different programs in place to bring high speed internet to...
News Channel Nebraska
State planning info sessions on expanding internet access in rural Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Gov. Pete Ricketts rolled out a new initiative Wednesday aiming to connect rural Nebraskans to high-speed internet. The focus of "connect Nebraska" is to find what areas are most in need. State officials said they are waiting on the federal government to approve plans for internet expansion. The...
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
1011now.com
Scholarship honors former Husker killed during 9/11 attacks at World Trade Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center. Thousands of people lost their lives, including a Nebraska native whose legacy is certainly not forgotten. Julie Geis wasn’t even planning on being at the World Trade Center on September...
