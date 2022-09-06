ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found

RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
York News-Times

Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon

Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
News Channel Nebraska

Moisture, cooler conditions coming to Nebraska after record-high temperatures Thursday

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A day after record-breaking temperatures scorched Nebraska, cooler conditions are arriving across the state. Sidney, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Imperial and Valentine all logged new record highs on Thursday. Sidney had record breaking heat for the third consecutive day. The southern panhandle town hit 102 degrees for the...
iheart.com

Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released

Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
NebraskaTV

No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Lincoln-Lancaster County update. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
1011now.com

New law to significantly reduce Robocallers in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Robocalls and scam callers are a top complaint to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. “People are frustrated by these robocalls, citing numerous calls on a daily basis,” Sothan said. But Sothan is optimistic this won’t be a problem forever. He says the FCC’s TRACED Act,...
WOWT

University of Nebraska enrollment slipping; state colleges see increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The president of the University of Nebraska system says it will be “all hands on deck” to bring enrollment back up. Overall student enrollment declined 2.6% from last year; Nebraska residents attending UNL dropped 1.8%. NU President Ted Carter said the numbers weren’t shocking,...
iheart.com

Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
