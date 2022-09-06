Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
TV Fanatic
Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows
Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run. Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air. However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service...
Best Shows on Netflix (September 2022)
A list of the best shows on Netflix in September 2022, including 'Stranger Things', 'Umbrella Academy', 'Better Call Saul', and many more good Netflix shows.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated action-thriller that spawned a hit streaming series is shooting up the charts
Lately, it’s not uncommon to see the series Hanna suggested for you to stream (especially if you have an Amazon Fire Stick like me). If you’ve dug into the three-season series, which concluded last year, you might dig a little further and come to the realization that the show is based on a movie of the same name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up
This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts
Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: September 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty worth fall-ing for with their list of new content available this September that will be sure to start autumn streaming on a high note. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful September 2022 premieres is sure to have something for everyone.
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
ComicBook
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season
Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.
ComicBook
Maggie Cancelled by Hulu After One Season
The future looks bleak for Hulu's Maggie. On Friday, Variety confirmed that the streaming service has cancelled Maggie after only one season. This comes just over two months since the romantic comedy's debut on the platform on July 6th. The series starred The Mindy Project's Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, a young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone's futures, but her present is a mess. The series, which was based on Tim Curcio's short film of the same name, was originally created for ABC in early 2021 before ultimately moving to Hulu in January of 2022.
ComicBook
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Fuller House Writer, Dies at 54
Comedian, actor, writer, and producer David A. Arnold has passed away at the age of 54. The news was broken in a statement from Arnold's family, who revealed that he passed away on Wednesday, September 7th due to natural causes. Arnold was a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House, and also served as the showrunner on Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay. He also had several stand-up specials, including David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, and David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak.
ComicBook
The Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal Is Available Now
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event has kicked off with a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
Emmy Awards 2022: Will Hulu beat Netflix in outstanding limited series?
The Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 12 and popular Hulu shows may win against Netflix contenders. Two most likely shows for nominations for Hulu are “Dopesick” starring Michael Keaton and “The Dropout” starring Amanda Seyfried.
tvinsider.com
Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ Sets Alex Wagner as Host, Plus Premiere Date & Rollout
The reimagined version of The Mole will be released on Netflix as a multi-week event. The streaming service has announced that Alex Wagner will host the high-stakes competition series. The 10-episode series will premiere on Friday, October 7 and be released weekly for a three-week event. Check out a photo of Wagner in The Mole above.
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL・
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and people are watching it to see if Jeff Bezos' money was well spent. Much has been made of this being the most expensive show ever made, and it turns out it's also a good show. Could you imagine if it wasn't? Luckily, that crisis has been averted. LOTR: TROP is obviously No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's list of its top 10 movies and shows on Friday, Sept. 2.
EW.com
YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live TV: A comparison guide
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As anyone with a TV, tablet, laptop, or cell phone knows, streaming services have gone through a major evolution within the last decade. One of the biggest changes: You no longer need a cable subscription to access live TV channels. If you're just joining the millions of people who have cut the cable cord, you may be wondering which streamer is the best replacement. For many TV watchers, the choice typically comes down to YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live TV.
NFL・
ComicBook
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
Comments / 0