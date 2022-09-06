The future looks bleak for Hulu's Maggie. On Friday, Variety confirmed that the streaming service has cancelled Maggie after only one season. This comes just over two months since the romantic comedy's debut on the platform on July 6th. The series starred The Mindy Project's Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, a young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone's futures, but her present is a mess. The series, which was based on Tim Curcio's short film of the same name, was originally created for ABC in early 2021 before ultimately moving to Hulu in January of 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO