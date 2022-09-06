ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau man pleads no contest to robbery of WoodTrust Bank

By Karen Madden, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bWY7_0hkYK6YV00

WAUSAU – A 55-year-old Wausau man pleaded no contest Monday to robbing a Wausau bank of $850 in May.

Tommy Pittman, who faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for robbery of a financial institution, said Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court that he would enter the plea only if any presentence investigation did not include a sentencing recommendation, according to online court records.

Pittman's attorney, Kathryn Yanke, told Marathon County Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus that if he ordered a presentence investigation, the case was going to trial.

Cveykus agreed to request the report without the sentencing recommendation, found PIttman guilty of the charge and scheduled the sentencing for Oct. 31.

According to the criminal complaint, Pittman walked up to a teller's station at WoodTrust Bank, 210 E. Bridge St., Wausau, on May 20 and said he wanted to make a withdrawal from a savings account. The teller gave him a withdrawal slip, and Pittman went to a table in the lobby to fill it out. When Pittman returned to the teller's station, he handed the teller a slip that said, "50s, $100s, Now!"

Pittman put his hand in his front sweatshirt pocket, and the teller told police she thought he was implying he was holding a weapon, according to the complaint. She told police she unlocked her cash drawer and followed instructions, giving him the $50 and $100 bills. She said she thought he said "thank you" before turning and walking out of the bank.

A woman later called police after seeing a news article posted online with a photo from the bank's security footage. She said she immediately knew it was Pittman. The woman said she previously had been set up on a blind date with Pittman, who called her after the robbery and said he had money, according to the complaint.

Two other people told police Pittman was the man who robbed the bank. They recognized him from the clothes he was wearing in the photo.

Is it a road, a lane or even a rue? Here's how streets get their suffixes and why it matters.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wausau man gets probation, 9 months jail for 5th OWI

A Wausau man was granted a withheld sentence this week for his fifth OWI conviction, a sentence that includes three years of probation and nine months in jail. Ronald A. Meverden, 61, was charged more than four years ago with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription and operating with a restricted controlled substance. The charges were filed July 5, 2018 in Marathon County Circuit Court and have just now been resolved.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – August 22-September 8

August 22 – A man reported that he came home at 11 pm and found his girlfriend and their son gone. A vehicle registered to him, that his girlfriend primarily drives, was also gone, presumably driven by his girlfriend. He indicated he did not think it was right that his girlfriend would take their son and his vehicle to a location unknown to him. He indicated that his girlfriend had reported him for criminal activity earlier that day. Officer explained that there did not appear to be any criminal activity that had taken place. While officer was talking to him, his girlfriend called and told him that she had gone to visit her dying father. Officer did make telephone contact with the girlfriend.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court

A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
947jackfm.com

Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance

A man was arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Gannett#Sentencing#Murder#Woodtrust Bank
onfocus.news

Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody. Large quantities...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
wwisradio.com

Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County

(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash

A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 29-Sept. 5

Drunken driving, intoxicated use of a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and operating while suspended among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 29 through Sept. 5. On Aug. 29, deputies were led on a high speed pursuit that started on Highway 51 near Highway...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Gehin challenges conflict of interest accusations

On Tuesday, Water Commissioner Joe Gehin, the former DPW director currently employed by a consulting firm doing business with Wausau, rejected any question of impropriety related to his presence during deliberations in which the contracts and extension for his employer are under discussion. “For the record, there was no conflict...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau has new liaison officer for homelessness

Wausau has appointed a new officer to work with the unhoused population and connect them with services and resources available in the city. Tracy Rieger, former director of Community Homeless Facilities at Catholic Charities in Wausau, assumed the responsibilities of community outreach specialist on Sept. 1. “I am so thrilled...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed

The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
WAUSAU, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Tomahawk man is king of his castle

Secluded in the Northwoods of Oneida County there is a dirt road that takes you back to the Dark Ages. At the end of the drive is a Do-It-Yourself project like no other. The Medieval building rises out of the forest floor near Lake Killarney. In the Middle Ages or Modern Times, the dimensions are staggering. It stands 35 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds per running foot on the outside wall. It’s all handmade.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

627
Followers
317
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy