Wausau man pleads no contest to robbery of WoodTrust Bank

WAUSAU – A 55-year-old Wausau man pleaded no contest Monday to robbing a Wausau bank of $850 in May.

Tommy Pittman, who faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for robbery of a financial institution, said Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court that he would enter the plea only if any presentence investigation did not include a sentencing recommendation, according to online court records.

Pittman's attorney, Kathryn Yanke, told Marathon County Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus that if he ordered a presentence investigation, the case was going to trial.

Cveykus agreed to request the report without the sentencing recommendation, found PIttman guilty of the charge and scheduled the sentencing for Oct. 31.

According to the criminal complaint, Pittman walked up to a teller's station at WoodTrust Bank, 210 E. Bridge St., Wausau, on May 20 and said he wanted to make a withdrawal from a savings account. The teller gave him a withdrawal slip, and Pittman went to a table in the lobby to fill it out. When Pittman returned to the teller's station, he handed the teller a slip that said, "50s, $100s, Now!"

Pittman put his hand in his front sweatshirt pocket, and the teller told police she thought he was implying he was holding a weapon, according to the complaint. She told police she unlocked her cash drawer and followed instructions, giving him the $50 and $100 bills. She said she thought he said "thank you" before turning and walking out of the bank.

A woman later called police after seeing a news article posted online with a photo from the bank's security footage. She said she immediately knew it was Pittman. The woman said she previously had been set up on a blind date with Pittman, who called her after the robbery and said he had money, according to the complaint.

Two other people told police Pittman was the man who robbed the bank. They recognized him from the clothes he was wearing in the photo.

