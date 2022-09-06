Now they’re worried about incompetent providers grabbing the wrong vaccine? I think we should be worried about the incompetent manufacturers, FDA and CDC….no human trials….no data….they have no idea how effective, if effective at all it will be. This is quite alarming! When do people start questioning all this?
There have not been tested, until a week or two ago on humans! Because the "formula" hasn't changed that much, fda is allowing it. Seriously? No more!!! There is now a zero trust!
you have to be brain dead to keep getting shot up with this stuff how about naturally boosting your immune system , eating healthy food exercise , sunlight ? give it a try
Comments / 122