Aww, Mindy Kaling's Son Waving Hello To His Own Shadow Is The Definition Of Cuteness Overload

Related
13 Times Celebs Were Awkward, Controversial, Or Both This Week
CELEBS this week = stressing me out.
Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Video of Her Baby Boy on His Second Birthday
Hi, Spencer! Mindy Kaling just shared the sweetest video of her second child in honor of his second birthday. Kaling, who purposefully keeps her children’s faces off of social media to protect their privacy, found a way for her youngest child to say hello to her followers in a rare Instagram post…kind of. “Hi,” the toddler repeatedly says in the video, waving at his own shadow as he stands in his crib, facing the wall.
Celebrities With Their Pets: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and More!
A human’s best friend! Many celebs have offered fans a look at their most adorable moments with their pets. Justin Theroux, who adopted his dog, Kuma, proudly celebrated the third anniversary of her gotcha day. “I know you can’t read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making...
PETS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Diane Keaton Posted About Lisa Kudrow After Spencer Pratt Called Her The "Worst Human"
Spencer Pratt previously blasted her for allegedly making rude comments about his appearance.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos
Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
Cher's Tweet About The Queen Of England's Passing Was Made Unintentionally Hilarious By The Wrong Emoji
I may be going to hell for laughing at this. After news of the Queen of England's death made headlines, plenty of celebrities took to social media to offer their (admittedly mixed) reactions. One of said celebs was none other than Cher, who A) had met the Queen a handful...
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt
Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Styles Her Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress
Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family. Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality's gorgeous […]
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
BuzzFeed
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0