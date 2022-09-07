ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Aww, Mindy Kaling's Son Waving Hello To His Own Shadow Is The Definition Of Cuteness Overload

By Morgan Sloss
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GygCF_0hkYK21b00

Mindy Kaling is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. She's an actor, writer, producer, and director who's won tons of awards throughout her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrFkZ_0hkYK21b00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

But one of her coolest jobs? Being a mom!

Mindy Kaling / Instagram: @mindykaling

She rarely shares pics of her kids to protect their privacy, but she posted the sweetest video on Instagram to celebrate her son's birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZrvj_0hkYK21b00
John Shearer / Getty Images

"Happy 2nd birthday to my son Spencer, who is the human personification of a hug. I can’t describe the intense joy it is to be your mom," she wrote in the caption.

Mindy Kaling / Instagram: @mindykaling

"You remind this old cynical lady that the world is full of wonder, and fun can be found in the most mundane places."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryt5X_0hkYK21b00
Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

"Here Spencer is greeting his friend, the morning shadow in his crib."

This little dude is literally waving hello to his own shadow! My heart!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNhkK_0hkYK21b00
Mindy Kaling / instagram.com

Truly the most adorable thing I've seen in a long, long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SM3k_0hkYK21b00
Mindy Kaling / instagram.com

Naturally, people in the comments gushed over the cuteness overload.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRSgB_0hkYK21b00
Mindy Kaling / instagram.com

But my favorite comment came from artist Julia S. Powell, who compared Spencer to a golden retriever and said it's the "highest compliment" one can give. Agreed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qC36l_0hkYK21b00
Mindy Kaling / instagram.com

Happy birthday, Spencer!!!

