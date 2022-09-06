ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

First day of school post-pandemic: ‘It’s like a celebration of ‘We’re back’”

By Miranda Cyr, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqyeG_0hkYJbbS00

It's back to school week for many Oregon schools, including the districts in Eugene and Springfield. Bethel School District had its first day back for K-8 students Tuesday.

With more lenient state guidelines for COVID-19 protocols, mask-wearing has become optional for students and staff. Other practices that have become routine — strict visitor policies, working in cohort groups and assigned seating in the cafeteria — also were lifted in many districts.

"Even with kids in the building last year, we had to change everything," said Fairfield Elementary School Principal Jenny Sink. "Breakfast was eaten in the classrooms, and kids were wearing masks. They didn't have the same normal morning routines. Parents couldn't be in the building. Now this year, it's like a celebration of 'We're back.' "

Sink said everyone at the west Eugene school on Royal Avenue is excited to be back for the school year. Students and staff all had bright smiles when walking the halls. Some still wore masks, but most did not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJEQg_0hkYJbbS00

One of the most exciting changes, according to Sink, is that students at Bethel no longer have to cohort for recess. Previously, students would need to stick with their class during recess to prevent any possible inter-class spread of COVID-19.

Students are especially excited to play with friends in other classes this year, she said.

For students in second grade, first grade and kindergarten, this is their very first day of classes with a more standard routine.

"I mean, we get to play together. We don't have to wear masks. We don't have to sit in assigned seats in the cafeteria," Sink said. "They just kind of get to do their thing, and for some kids, it's all new."

Teachers feel more free to focus on education

With more lenient restrictions, teachers feel less restricted, according to Sink.

Teachers will have to spend less time making sure kids aren't too close together or they're in their assigned seats.

Ereanna Higbee, first-grade teacher at Fairfield Elementary, said she hopes the lifting of mask requirements can help her students recognize social cues and read their peers better.

"I think it was hard for them to gauge what the other kid was thinking (with masks on)," Higbee said. "It's hard to find the words for it, and then harder when they're faced with just (their eyes showing). I'm excited to see how they catch on to social cues a little quicker and are able to make friendships faster."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzCkD_0hkYJbbS00

Higbee is also anticipating more cross-class collaboration. She and the other first-grade teachers discussed the possibility of taking turns teaching different subjects so the students can get used to the idea of having multiple teachers.

"For teachers, I think it feels more freeing," Sink said. "I really do believe that this is one of the most dynamic teaching teams, staffs and around. Coming back together, it's like bringing your family back. Everybody is driven toward that common goal … now we really have to step up and make decisions on what's best for kids, and families are a big piece of that."

Parent involvement makes a comeback

While teachers, staff and students feel the excited energy in the classroom on the first day, parents haven't been able to truly take part in that excitement since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Limited visitors meant that widely, parents were not able to walk their young children into school.

However, on Tuesday, parents at Fairfield Elementary and other Bethel schools were able to accompany their students into the building. Sink said this only added to the good energy.

"What makes me most excited to be able to have families back in that building, and then find opportunities to make real intentional, real genuine experiences for them to be here," Sink said. "That's like a second chance for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbgY7_0hkYJbbS00

Sarah Garcia, a special-education teacher at Fairfield, was happy to see parents welcoming their students in.

"It was awesome to be able to have the parents be able to walk into the building and to see where their kids are going," Garcia said. "As a parent myself, you'll get to see where your kids going, so it's super exciting.

"It helps them (students) feel comfortable and ready to go and that there's a certain safe place for them to learn."

Higbee added already parents are looking for more ways to get involved. Several have started signing up to be volunteers in the school.

"It was really cool to meet parents on the first day and to see them all come into the classroom," Higbee said. "My kids' parents have never been allowed in the building except for conferences."

Sink said the Parent Teacher Organization has recently been renamed to Family Staff Team at Bethel with a goal to bring staff and family members together to support students and their schools.

FSTs at Fairfield hope to give parents, guardians and family members more opportunity to voice their feedback and get involved with activities on campus.

"They (family members) want to feel more connected to the building," Sink said. "We crafted out an agenda for the year for what our family staff team will look like and what parents want.

"We're so excited about just the idea that we're all back together again."

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: First day of school post-pandemic: ‘It’s like a celebration of ‘We’re back’”

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG SET TO CELEBRATE SESQUICENTENNIAL MILESTONE WITH EVENTS

The City of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3rd, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Sesquicentennial events. A release said the goal is to “…springboard our community into the next 150 years with a renewed passion for this incredible city we all proudly call home”.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, utilities are planning to strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Where to go in the mid-Willamette Valley if your power goes out

With high temperatures and potential power outages to mitigate wildfire risk on the horizon, Linn County community members may be looking for a place to cool off and relax. Among those looking for relief may be school children. The Sweet Home and Santiam school districts have canceled school on Friday, Sept. 9 because of possible outages.
LINN COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Health
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Springfield, OR
Health
Eugene, OR
Education
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Springfield, OR
Education
kezi.com

Middle school student reports being followed by suspicious adult

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers responded to an alleged incident earlier Friday morning where a suspicious adult followed a student in a van on their way to Roosevelt Middle School, according to the Eugene Police Department. Police say the incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on September 9. EPD says the...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Ne Springfield#Elementary School#Volunteers#Cafeteria#K12#Bethel School District#K 8
kqennewsradio.com

RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG

While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

Fire task forces return to Coburg

Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces returned to the Coburg Fire Station to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay in the county to provide resources...
COBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
kezi.com

Oakridge and Westfir ordered to be ready to evacuate ahead of Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Increased fire activity at the Cedar Creek Fire has led officials to issue a Level One evacuation notice to the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. Anyone in those communities should start preparations to leave. They should also monitor emergency services websites and local media for warning on the fire’s advance. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Search for Mother and Child; Candidate Forum Upcoming; Fire Weather Watch; Temporary Bridge Closure

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in locating a 34 year old woman from the Florence area. On or about September 3rd or 4th it is believed that Kristin Williams and her 1 and a half year old daughter Skye left their residence and has not been seen nor heard from since. Kristin is a white female about 5’5” heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female 2’9” 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have information about Kristin and her daughter call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 (picture of Williams depicts red hair)
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Dispatched to North Marion

North Marion School District has Back-to-School Night featuring first respondersThe North Marion School District offered a Back-to-School Night on Wednesday, Aug. 31, featuring the chance to meet new people and learn more about the school — and check out four gleaming police cruisers and a cherry red fire engine. Kindergartner Bella Larson loved touring her school and meeting real-life firefighters who showed her the rescue tools stowed on the engine. Bella especially enjoyed the Jaws of Life. "Can I take it home?" she asked her parents. Back-to-School Night offered thrills at every school on the North Marion campus, with informational...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Fire Defense recalling crew and resources

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Fire officials are issuing an immediate recall of 12 fire trucks and two task forces back to Lane County. Lane County Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter has requested all units return to Lane County due to expected hot weather and possible high winds. The returning crews will provide a surge in resources to the Cedar Creek Fire if it becomes active on its western side and threatens Oakridge or surrounding communities.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Cedar Ck. Fire, Sept. 9

Increased fire activity has prompted another increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect which can be found at www.lanecounty.org, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases: LEVEL 1 (BE READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: Greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir. Level 1 means: Be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media for information. This is the time for preparation and the precautionary movement of people with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. Make sure that you have adequate fuel to evacuate as needed. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and any other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
OAKRIDGE, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 8

On September 6, 2022 at approximately 7:15pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue subject from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75 year old family member had left to run errands and go for a short hike. The caller believed that he had possibly gone for a hike somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel including multiple volunteers responded and searched into the night. At approximately 8:05am this morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team that a crew had located a vehicle in the water off of FS RD #19 (Aufderheide Hwy.) near milepost 5. A deceased male was located in the water a short distance from the vehicle. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the vehicle and deceased person were those from the missing hiker call. The identity of the involved is not being released at this time pending notifications. Initial investigation reveals no evidence of foul play.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire adds new ‘go now’ evacuations

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for McFarland lakes and Elk Creek Trail areas on Tuesday evening. Level Two evacuation notices have also been issued for Mink Lake Basin. Level Three “Go...
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy