Each fall, I always put away my summer clothes and pull out my favorite sweaters from storage. A few of my favorite well-worn sweaters that I pulled out this year have started to pill, but they're not quite ready for the donate pile. I've noticed fashion bloggers rave about fabric shavers in the past couple of years, and rather than donate my current sweaters and buy new ones, I thought now would be the perfect time to test out this handy gadget.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO