Williamsport allocates funds for Old City projects

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A major economic and recreational boost is coming to Williamsport, as the city just received more funding to help the construction of the projects.

At Lycoming College’s Campus where major developments are already underway. It may not look like much, but Mayor Derek Slaughter says this construction will bring housing and activity to Old City.

“It’s extremely exciting, we’re becoming a destination for folks,” said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

During Williamsport’s last common council meeting, they voted unanimously in favor of allocating $1.4M from the American Rescue Plan Act to their Old City Revitalization Project.

“It’s going to be a three-phase project that’s going to definitely take an area of town that was a little stagnate and make it much more vibrant now,” explained Mayor Slaughter.

This will be on Basin Street between West Third and West Fourth Streets connecting the college with Old City.

“Phase one is actually going to be 12 townhomes, market rate owner occupied. Phase two is going to be the office and retail space. And then phase three is going to be the parking deck with a rooftop recreational area,” Mayor Slaughter added.

This is about a $25M project, and the remaining will be funded by Pine Ridge Construction and Lycoming College. Mayor Slaughter says this will bring housing and more business opportunities to this section of the city.

“We just really want to continue to capitalize on this momentum and continue to make Williamsport a great place where people can visit, live and recreate,” Mayor Slaughter said.

Construction is still in the early stages and Eyewitness News is not sure which businesses will be in this area yet, but we will continue to bring updates as they’re made available.

