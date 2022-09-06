ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Williamsport allocates funds for Old City projects

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDIj7_0hkYINPB00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A major economic and recreational boost is coming to Williamsport, as the city just received more funding to help the construction of the projects.

At Lycoming College’s Campus where major developments are already underway. It may not look like much, but Mayor Derek Slaughter says this construction will bring housing and activity to Old City.

“It’s extremely exciting, we’re becoming a destination for folks,” said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

During Williamsport’s last common council meeting, they voted unanimously in favor of allocating $1.4M from the American Rescue Plan Act to their Old City Revitalization Project.

Party ends with 99 citations, two dozen cars towed

“It’s going to be a three-phase project that’s going to definitely take an area of town that was a little stagnate and make it much more vibrant now,” explained Mayor Slaughter.

This will be on Basin Street between West Third and West Fourth Streets connecting the college with Old City.

“Phase one is actually going to be 12 townhomes, market rate owner occupied. Phase two is going to be the office and retail space. And then phase three is going to be the parking deck with a rooftop recreational area,” Mayor Slaughter added.

This is about a $25M project, and the remaining will be funded by Pine Ridge Construction and Lycoming College. Mayor Slaughter says this will bring housing and more business opportunities to this section of the city.

“We just really want to continue to capitalize on this momentum and continue to make Williamsport a great place where people can visit, live and recreate,” Mayor Slaughter said.

Construction is still in the early stages and Eyewitness News is not sure which businesses will be in this area yet, but we will continue to bring updates as they’re made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Ceremonial opening held for Luzerne County tourism office inside historic train station

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 70 past and present community and government leaders attended a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Luzerne County’s tourism office in the historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The county tourism bureau, known as Visit Luzerne County, has been...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity to open homeowner applications this October

Williamsport, Pa. — From October 1 through October 31, Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity will be accepting homeowners applications for their affordable housing program. Families or individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, and willingness to partner through 250 required "sweat equity" hours. Each homeowner will assist in building their own home and the homes of others and attend educational workshops about practical topics such...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started.  Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
BERWICK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
WBRE

Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT maintenance work schedule in Clinton County

MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced upcoming road work for the week of September 12 through September 16. PennDOT says that, in addition, to sign repairs and upgrades throughout the county, crews will be working on bridge repair on Paul Mack Boulevard, crack sealing on Ridge Road, side dozing […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 north and southbound will be down to one lane between mile markers 141 and 143 in Luzerne County. According to PennDOT, I-81 in both directions will be down to one lane between MM 141 and 143 in Luzerne County to perform bridge deck work on the following dates and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Lycoming College#West Third#West Fourth#Pine Ridge Construction
WBRE

Special needs playground vandalized at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shock and anger are the best ways to describe the public’s reaction to damage at a special needs playground that’s yet to officially open. The playground was awaiting the finishing touches when someone vandalized it. Eyewitness News has covered the construction of this special needs playground at Kirby Park ever […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday on West Southern Avenue in South Williamsport

South Williamsport, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place starting Thursday, Sept. 8 on Route 654 (West Southern Avenue) in South Williamsport for a maintenance project. A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing an inlet repair from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists can expect a lane restriction with flagging between Sidney Street and Lowe Street. Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Despite rain, day two of Luzerne County Fair underway

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Day two of the Luzerne County Fair is up and running Thursday night at full speed, but it hasn’t been easy. Eyewitness News found crews busy Thursday cleaning the fairgrounds near Dallas because of all the rain and mud. They brought in a couple of hundred tons of stone […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals Coming to Sayre

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A traveling tribute to the lives lost in the Vietnam War is coming to Sayre in October. The Wall that Heals is a three-quarter sale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. It travels the country, bringing the wall to communities, giving Vietnam veterans the chance to see the wall, who might not have the chance to go to DC to see it in person.
SAYRE, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

Residents speak out at West Penn Township zoning hearing

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Zoning ordinances in small townships don’t typically draw high-spirited debates. But, the gloves were off in Schuylkill County, Tuesday night. The issue is over a proposal on agriculture that some say just doesn’t serve the future of their community. The West Penn Township Board of Supervisors began the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

NEPA mail thefts raise concerns at USPS

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement is issuing an alert Wednesday to area residents: Beware of thefts from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes. They say there has been an increase in mailbox thefts in recent weeks. And those thefts can go unnoticed until a person gets a notice from their bank that […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
webbweekly.com

21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11

The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy