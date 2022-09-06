ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Construction nears its finish at Sanford International

By Travis Fossing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world’s best golfers over the age of 50 will tee it up next week at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls.

Construction crews have a five-week window to assemble everything from the leaderboard to the merchandise pavilion prior to the Sanford International.

“They’re on task right now. This week you’ll see a lot more come together, a lot of the details, a lot of the meshing on the structures and whatnot but we’re looking really good for a good week next week,” Sanford International Assistant Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

Assistant Tournament Director Davis Trosin says the project is 90% complete and that in year five crews have construction down to a science.

“We use a lot of the same vendors year after year, a lot of the same project leads so while some of the other helpers might be different folks coming in having that leadership be the same every year is really important to us,” Trosin said.

As the construction nears its finish, the tournament continues to build its field, today, adding 2022 U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington.

“Adding a guy like that who’s playing so well, hitting the ball so far, just going to be another great addition for the Sioux Falls fans to come out and see,” Trosin said.

If you don’t have access to a chalet, follow the advice of a golf legend.

“Lots of great ways to watch golf, find a good hill, knobs is always what Jack Nicklaus used to say, find a good knob to watch and enjoy the golf,” Trosin said.

Spectators will also be sharing the course with nearly 600 volunteers.

“We’re super excited to have a lot of returning and some new. We can always use more hands so if you’re still on the edge about volunteering now is a great time to sign up,” Volunteer Coordinator Hannah Bullerman said.

Hannah Bullerman is the Volunteer Coordinator. She says the deadline to sign up is Friday and there’s still a need for Marshalls.

“You get to be really close to the golfers, get to experience a lot of things up close and personal so it’s an awesome opportunity,” Bullerman said.

The 54-hole Sanford International tees off on Friday, September 16th.

Community Policy