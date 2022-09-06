ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Motorcyclist killed after crashing during high speed chase in Abilene identified

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jk5DF_0hkYI14S00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A motorcyclist who was killed after crashing during a high speed chase in Abilene has been identified.

Robert James Samuel, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Crash on FM 1750 just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

UPDATE: Convicted felon crashes into Abilene home while fleeing from deputies, causes large fire

The report reveals Samuel was driving down the road at a high rate of speed while fleeing from DPS troopers.

Samuel lost control while trying to navigate a curve, causing him to leave the road and overturn, throwing him from bike in the process.

No other injuries have been reported in connection to this crash and no additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Felon Fleeing Cops on a Crotch Rocket Bike in Abilene Killed in High Speed Crash

ABILENE – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported another fatal motorcycle crash on the interstate near Abilene Saturday.   According to DPS Media Sergeant Marc Couch in Abilene, the rider of a 2007 Honda CBR 'crotch rocket' motorcycle was fleeing officers at a high rate of speed northbound on FM1750 in the Abilene city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.   The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Robert James Samuel, was committing a felony by fleeing from law enforcement when he lost control of the bike in a curve.  The bike left the roadway and flipped at a high…
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Reports: Intoxicated Abilene Man Arrested After Trying to Run Over Man with His Vehicle

ABILENE – An intoxicated Abilene man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend then almost ran over another man with his vehicle. According to Abilene Police, the incident occurred Wednesday night at the 3800 block of Ambler Avenue. After allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the suspect, identified as Jacob Morgan, fled the scene just before police arrived. He returned later the same night and tried to run over the girlfriend with his vehicle. A bystander saw the alleged assault and tried to intervene, but Morgan grabbed the man by the shirt, while still in the vehicle,…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday.   According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred.  The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.   The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash.  The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktab#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

High-speed chase ends in fatal crash in Abilene

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high-speed chase ended in a fatality on Sunday night near the 2100 block of Oldham Lane in Abilene. Around 9:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver. According to DPS, after observing a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
San Angelo LIVE!

Biker Dies in High Speed Crash Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop Sunday

ABILENE – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver Sunday near Abilene. After observing a traffic violation,  a DPS trooper attempted to stop a driver operating a motorcycle.   The driver fled from the trooper at 9:18 p.m., on Farm to Market Road 1750.  The violator was driving at speeds over 100 mph into the 2100 block of Oldham Lane where he lost control on a curve and overturned.  The violator died at the scene of the crash.   This crash is under investigation and more information will be released when…
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $30,000 worth of coins stolen from Abilene home, person stabbed during fight

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  3900 block of Whittier Street – Criminal Mischief A victim reported an unknown suspect kicked in […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Fatal accident shuts down I-20 near Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Texas DPS is investigating a crash that happened yesterday at mile marker 285 on I-20 in Callahan County. According to officials, the crash only involved one motor coach vehicle and resulted in one death. The roadway reopened around 5pm yesterday. KTXS will keep you updated...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police confirm ‘active investigation’ involving Abilene softball organization

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have confirmed there is an ‘active investigation’ involving an Abilene softball organization. The nature of the investigation, which has something to do with Abilene Fastpitch Softball, has not been disclosed. Abilene Fastpitch Softball addressed the investigation on social media Tuesday, saying they had “cleaned house” and were in need to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy