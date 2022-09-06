During National Suicide Prevention week, local advocate uses her experience to help others

CHARLOTTE — This week is National Suicide Prevention week.

Last year, the CDC reported more than 45,000 deaths as a result of suicide in the United States. One Charlotte woman is on a mission to reduce that number.

No matter where she goes, Fonda Bryant is ready to talk about mental health. Oftentimes, she’s in front of students engaging them in difficult conversations.

“We need to let people know that there’s hope, that through education and simply caring, we can save someone’s life,” Bryant said.

