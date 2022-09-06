Wildlife officials trying to find bear wounded by arrow in Arcadia

State wildlife officials are asking for help in finding an injured bear shot with an arrow near Arcadia.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to evaluate the bear's condition and come up with a plan for what to do next.

Officials say the bear may have been shot in a permitted bow hunting area.

Residents say the bear appeared to be in pain as it lumbered around the neighborhood.

Anyone who spots the bear is asked to call Arcadia police at (626)574-5150.