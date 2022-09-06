New medical facility opening in Fort Mill for families during an emergency

FORT MILL, S.C. — People in Fort Mill will soon have easier access to medical care.

Currently, people have to go to Rock Hill in case of an emergency, but starting Wednesday, patients will be able to go to a new Piedmont Medical Center.

The new hospital is located next to the Kingsley shopping area off Highway 160, near Interstate 77.

