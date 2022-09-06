ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

New medical facility opening in Fort Mill for families during an emergency

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
FORT MILL, S.C. — People in Fort Mill will soon have easier access to medical care.

Currently, people have to go to Rock Hill in case of an emergency, but starting Wednesday, patients will be able to go to a new Piedmont Medical Center.

The new hospital is located next to the Kingsley shopping area off Highway 160, near Interstate 77.

#Medical Facility#Health Care#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#Piedmont Medical Center#Cox Media Group
